The Apron Chronicles: A Patchwork of American Recollections

BY LISA J. SHULTZ

This traveling exhibit will be at History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway in Denver until May 31. I stumbled on this exhibit by accident when touring the center on a recent Sunday afternoon. When I stepped into the atrium, I noticed a large ball made of twill tape commonly used to create apron ties. The piece represents the ties that bind and connect us. My eyes soon found displays of aprons and photography with personal stories attached. I felt nostalgia and thought of my mother as I wandered through the collections of colorful aprons and pictures. I considered digging out my own apron buried under dish towels in my kitchen drawer.

This exhibit has been traveling around the United States since 2004, and its primary focus is to transport the viewer to a simpler time. Reading the narratives hanging on the walls, gave me the opportunity to learn about the story and the person behind the apron. Again, my mind wandered to my mom with visions of her with her apron on removing a fresh batch of cookies from the oven. I could almost smell the aroma of those cookies or her pot roast.

The Denver location is the final stop of this exhibit’s tour, so be sure to make your reservation and travel back in time with your own recollections while connecting with the stories presented. I am now inspired to not only pull out my own neglected apron but to buy aprons as gifts for my daughters to keep the tradition of wearing aprons from disappearing in my family.

Reserve a day to explore the center any day of the week 10 am-5 pm, and the museum also offers curated intimate tours for groups of ten or fewer on Saturday mornings. Make your plan to visit at HistoryColorado.org. Ticket prices range from $8-14, and members receive free admission.

Lisa J. Shultz is a Denver native and loves the Mile High City. She loves to inspire exploration of the city’s treasures in her book Essential Denver. Find out more about her and her book on her website LisaJShultz.com or call her at 303-881-9338.