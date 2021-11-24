Zuma’s Rescue Ranch named “2021 top-rate nonprofit” by Great Nonprofits

Award based on Outstanding Online Reviews

Zuma’s Rescue Ranch announces it has been named a “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

Zuma’s Rescue Ranch provides therapy sessions implementing rescued farm animals in Littleton, resulting in more animals having safe lives and humans that create bonding skills.

“We are honored to be named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Executive Director Jodi Messenich. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including the ability to continue to offer our services during such an incredibly challenging year, knowing that our herd of therapy animals is assisting even more community members than before.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Zuma’s Rescue Ranch received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients. “As an animal lover, it means so much to me how compassionate Zuma’s is towards [sic] rescuing and caring for their horses. I have witnessed first-hand the amount of thought and effort behind everything they do to provide the best possible life for their herd,” says reviewer cneal1. “I am excited to continue learning through the knowledge and experience shared by the staff as well as the various education programs offered at the ranch. Being around horses has such a therapeutic effect that has been especially beneficial throughout the pandemic. I am grateful to have found a place to volunteer that aligns with my passions.”

“Zuma’s Rescue Ranch is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Zuma’s Rescue Ranch.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.

About Zuma’s Rescue Ranch

Zuma’s Rescue Ranch, a Littleton based nonprofit, has been rescuing horses and other farm animals and pairing them up with humans for therapy sessions in order to build trust since 2004. Through compassion-based education and animal rescue, we are changing the perception of how horses are trained and animals are treated. Our animal-assisted learning programs are trust based, where the animals and humans meet in an equal partnership. Visit www.zumasrescueranch.com for more information.