BY REV. JUSTIN SPURLOCK

SENIOR PASTOR

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Rev. Justin Spurlock

Easter normally brings to mind images of bunnies and baskets, Easter Egg Hunts, crowds of people dressing in their very Sunday best piling into churches, Easter brunches with family, and for many in Colorado, an Easter Sunrise at Red Rocks. Yet, we enter this Easter season with none of that. Instead of giant community Easter Egg hunts, we are left with what we can scrounge together in the back yard. Rather than our Sunday best, many will watch church online in our PJs. Rather than a Sunrise at Red Rocks, some might catch the sunrise from their porch.

The nostalgia of a yester-Easter is looming. It’s easy to believe that Easter has somehow died and buried under the massive rubble of the Corona virus pandemic. It’s tempting to believe that life as we have known it is over. Perhaps this death of Easter is the apt metaphor for our lives at this moment.

In the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 28, two women visit the tomb of Jesus at dawn. They go to pay their respects to the one they believed was their Savior. They went believing that all of their dreams, all of their hopes, and everything about lives was over – that their future plans had died and was now buried in a tomb.

Like those women, we visit the tomb of yester-Easter. Like those women, we believe our friend, our Rabbi, our Savior is dead and buried, and that our life and future is somehow buried as well. We long for life to go back to how it was just a few weeks ago. For those women then, it was just a few chapters back in the story where Jesus was feeding thousands. For us, it was the largest stock market that has ever existed. For those women, it was watching Jesus heal everywhere he went. For us, it is hospitals that had plenty of resources last month We, like those women that morning, come to the graveyard of Easter morning believing life as we know it has passed away, has died, was buried, and is now over.

But the story doesn’t end there! In Matthew’s gospel, the women arrive are greeted with a message from God, “Do not be afraid!” Fear. I am scared and that is why I am longing for yester-Easter and yesterday. I am scared about my future. And God’s message to humanity has always been, “Do not be afraid!” The message continues in Matthew 28 – “I know you are looking for Jesus… he is not here; for he has been raised… and indeed, he is going ahead of you to Galilee, and there you will see him” (verses 5-7). He is not dead. He is alive. We are not dead. We are alive. Life is not over. No, instead, we live in the promise of resurrection, of new life, of a new tomorrow.

The promise of that first Easter is the same promise to you and me today. Death doesn’t win. The graveyard is not where the story ends. You and I have this amazing promise – an amazing reality – that we will rise up and rise again beyond this virus, beyond this pandemic, beyond this current chaos and suffering. And just like those women journeying to Galilee because Christ was already in front of them, you and I are being called forward into the future, into a tomorrow-Easter whose promise calls out today. Easter is not dead. Easter is real again perhaps for many of us for the first time.

If you want to experience this kind of Easter, please join us at Grace Presbyterian Church for our Easter service. You can do so online – gracecolorado.com or Facebook.com/GracePresbyterianCo – or one of the hundreds of other congregations in the area providing a worship experience online. And then we can proclaim together the traditional Easter words – Christ is risen. He is risen indeed.