Woman shot in a gas station in GV and left at nearby Starbucks

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

This is the Starbucks in the Cherry Hills Marketplace where the woman who was shot was brought.

Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) reported that a woman and a man entered the Starbucks coffee shop at Cherry Hills Marketplace on Orchard Road and University Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. on May 2. They told the person behind the counter that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound. Before the police could be summoned, the man walked out and drove away in a white minivan.

When GVPD arrived, they arranged to have the woman transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, then continued their investigation. They located and recovered the white minivan several hours later near I-25 and Arapahoe Road. It was unoccupied when they found it, however they were able to determine that the driver was Logan Roloson, 24, who was located two days later in Aurora. Police determined that the shooting occurred at the Shell gas station at 5901 S. University Blvd, across the street from Cherry Hills Marketplace.

Roloson was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on multiple felonies. The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office. The identity of the victim is not being shared at this time.

