White Construction Group to relocate to Inverness

4 Inverness Ct E, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112. Photo courtesy White Construction Group

After more than 36 years and two generations of ownership in Castle Rock, White Construction Group (WCG) will be opening a new chapter in its history with a move north to Inverness Park in July. The company’s new office will be located at 4 Inverness Ct E, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112.

Founded in Castle Rock in 1985 by namesake Tim White, WCG has managed some of the most prestigious construction projects in the Rocky Mountain Region and earned a reputation for personalized service and remarkable results. During nearly four decades, the company’s capabilities have grown to include specializations in historical restoration and preservation, adaptive reuse, parks and recreation, hospitality, multifamily residential, office, and more.

The move comes following a transition in leadership that began in 2016 and culminated in January 2021 with the formal buy out of the company by President/CEO Chris Haugen, CFO Bill Thomas, and COO Trey Nobles. In the last several years, the company has continued to grow and expand its services to better meet the needs of clients of all types; as the company looks toward the future, this move is a strategic step forward toward its long-term goals.

Says company President and CEO, Chris Haugen, “We have been extremely successful in developing and recruiting some of the best talent available in the region, especially in the last few years. This has allowed us to grow our portfolio and branch out into some really exciting markets. An Inverness office allows us to be closer to a lot of our clients, design partners, and subcontractors and affords us the space to take our business to the next level.”

Despite relocating, the company remains firmly rooted in Douglas County, with several construction projects in-progress around the community and an ongoing dedication to local non-profits, charitable organizations, and volunteer boards.

Continues Haugen, “Castle Rock has been an incredible home for WCG for our entire existence. We’ve had so much success here and it has allowed us to grow into a regional leader. Our commitment to this community won’t end with this move. We have multiple projects ongoing in the area and many of our people are raising their families here. Castle Rock and Douglas County will remain a top priority to all our people for as long as WCG exists.”