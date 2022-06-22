WHAT’S HAPPENING 6-23-22

ARAPAHOE COUNTY FAIR

JULY 28-31. Volunteers needed. Apply at arapahoecountyfair.com/volunteer

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER RTD STATION EVENTS

July 13, 11 a.m. – 1 pm. Belleview Light Rail Station; JULY 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dry Creek Light Rail Station. Fun, food, chances to win Rockies tickets, golf games, gift certificates to local restaurants, breweries, retain and more.

WESTERN FANTASY SCHEDULED FOR OCT. 15

The 29th Annual event will be chaired by Pat Robinson and will feature country star Justin Moore! Table sponsorships available before June 30. Visit Western.com or contact Michael James mjames@voacolorado.org or 303-297-0408.

“TAPS” COLORADO CELEBRITY CLASSIC

SEPT. 10, 5 p.m. Denver Songwriter Show & Dinner at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. Featuring singer/songwriters Frank Myers, Anthony Smith, Wynn Varbel, Brice Long & Jimmy Nichols. Ribeye dinner prepared by the Coors cowboys. Meet TAPS Founder & President Bonnie Carroll. Silent auction westernconservative- conference.com

Cherry Creek Chorale seeking Executive Director

The Cherry Creek Chorale is seeking an individual to help lead the organization as an Executive Director. Park-time position averaging 40 hours per month. Send resume by June 30 to P.O. Box 3272 Greenwood Village, CO 80155 or email to info@cherrycreekchorale.org

WHAT’S NEW? PUBLIC COMPETITIONS AT THE FAIR

Enter your best work at the Arapahoe County Fair. Registration began June 1. Details at arapahoecountyfair.com or call 303-730-1920.

HIGH LINE CANAL CONSERVANCY TO HOLD WALK FOR THE CANAL WEEK

JUNE 20-26, Fundraiser along the 71-mile High Line Canal. Daily events; a birding walk, sunset solstice excursion, happy hour walk, Dog & Donuts event and much more. Register: highlinecanal.org/walk

CITY OF CENTENNIAL BREW-N-QUE

JULY 9, 3-7 p.m. Local BBQ food trucks & Colorado Breweries in the park. Centennial Center Park. Admission is free with food & beverages available for purchase. Live music and local fare. Register & purchase your beer sampling tickets at centennial co.gov/events 10+local craft breweries.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

AUGUST 22, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry Hills Village Police Department at the Joint Public Safety Facility. Officers give tours of the Facility, showcase of police vehicles such as traffic cars, motorcycles, bicycles and community service vehicles as well as fire trucks from South Metro Fire Authority. Festivities include face painting, Papa John’s Pizza and Kona Shaved Ice.Info: contact Officer John-Norman Flaum at iflaum@cherryillsvillage.com

WHAT’S NEW?

Denver’s Bonnie Brae Tavern closes their business June 24 after being in business for 88 years. Owners Ricky Dire and his cousin Michael Dire were known for their delicious pizza.

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER BUSINESS AFTER HOURS

JULY 13, 5-7 p.m. at Centennial Gun Club. Beer, wine, soft drinks, water, and light appetizers will be served. (Food truck planned.) RSVP: jkeener@bestchamber.com