WHAT’S HAPPENING 4-9-20

CITY

Centennial

Centennial city offices are closed until further notice.

Cherry Hills Village

Cherry Hills Village City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice

Greenwood Village

Access to Greenwood Village public buildings will be limited to employees only. The City is cancelling all recreation and arts programs and non-essential gatherings until further notice.

Littleton

All City of Littleton buildings are closed to the public. All public meetings are suspended.

EVENTS

Colorado Juvenile & Young Adult Book Readings

April 9. Watch or listen as Colorado Book Awards finalists’ nominated entries are read. There will also be conversations with the authors. 4:00 pm (MST). Join Facebooklive@cohumanities.org or go to Zoom by calling 669-900-6833, then enter meeting ID 687 394 457

Dia Del Nino SFCD Celebration Postponed

This annual event scheduled for April 26 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined. For information contact Marcela de la Mar at the Mexican Cultural Center, 303-331-0172

FUNDRAISERS

Saturday Night Alive Gala Cancelled

This Signature Gala benefiting the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and making theatre accessible for everyone has been cancelled in response to a mandate from the City of Denver. For information on future events call Lyn Schaffer 303-341-1473

Cancer League Hope Ball Rescheduled

Currently scheduled for May 9, this event has been rescheduled to August 1 at the same location, The Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center. All our current sponsors and vendors have agreed to continue their support with this change. For information call 303-281-9864

Clothes to Kids Luncheon Rescheduled

The Reading, Writing and A Wardrobe luncheon has been rescheduled to May 21. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, The Wellshire Event Center, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. To RSVP email val@clothestokidsdenver.org. For information call 720-379-4630

POLITICS

Aurora Republican Forum cancellations

The April 25 meeting has been cancelled. For information email president@aurorarepublicanforum.com