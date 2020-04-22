WHAT’S HAPPENING 4-23-20

LIVING ON-LINE

Global Down Syndrome Fashion Show Virtual Auditions

Registration Open Now! The Be Yourself Fashion Show on May 27 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm is the world’s largest fundraiser benefitting people with Down syndrome by supporting life-changing and life-saving research and medical care. For virtual audition registration information email events@globaldownsyndrome.org or call 303-321-6277

Botanic Gardens On-line Spring Plant Sale

April 27.A variety of plants will be on sale and available for pickup at the 1007 York Street facility. The selection includes aquatics, fruits, berries, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, seeds, specialty succulents and summer bulbs. For information go to Botanicgardens.org or call 720-865-3500

Colorado UpLift From Our Home to Yours

April 28. We hope you’ll join us for a thirty-minute program at 6:00 pm that provides a personal look into the ways Colorado UpLift is helping our students achieve incredible transformation by developing long-term, life-changing relationships. Tickets are free ! For information on how to register call 303-830-6615

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Best of Show Artists

May 22 – July 19. These artists and their works were winners of the 2019 Eye of the Camera Exhibit sponsored by the Littleton Fine Arts Board. If the Littleton Museum of Art is still closed, the exhibit will open virtually on the museum website social media. For information go to littletongov.org/covid-19

CITY

Centennial

Centennial city offices are closed until further notice.

Cherry Hills Village

Cherry Hills Village City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

Greenwood Village

Access to Greenwood Village public buildings will be limited to employees only.

Littleton

All City of Littleton buildings are closed to the public. All public meetings are suspended.

EVENTS

Bill Daniels 100th Birthday Celebration Postponed

To protect the health and safety of our communities, the June 25 events celebrating Bill Daniels’ 100th birthday and the 20th anniversary of the Daniels Fund have been postponed until sometime next year. For information call 303-393-7220

Dia Del Nino SFCD Celebration Postponed

This annual event scheduled for April 26 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined. For information contact Marcela de la Mar at the Mexican Cultural Center, 303-331-0172

FUNDRAISERS

Saturday Night Alive Gala Cancelled

This Signature Gala benefiting the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and making theatre accessible for everyone has been cancelled in response to a mandate from the City of Denver. All events and performances at DCPA have been postponed until June 28. For information on future events call Lyn Schaffer 303-341-1473

Clothes to Kids Luncheon Rescheduled

The Reading, Writing and A Wardrobe luncheon has been rescheduled to May 21. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, The Wellshire Event Center, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. To RSVP email val@clothestokidsdenver.org. For information call 720-379-4630

Cancer League Hope Ball Rescheduled

Previously scheduled for May 9, this event has been rescheduled to August 1 at the same location, The Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center. All our current sponsors and vendors have agreed to continue their support with this change. For information call 303-281-9864