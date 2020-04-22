WHAT’S HAPPENING 4-23-20

LIVING ON-LINE
Global Down Syndrome Fashion Show Virtual Auditions Registration Open Now! The Be Yourself Fashion Show on May 27 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm is the world’s largest fundraiser benefitting people with Down syndrome by supporting life-changing and life-saving research and medical care. For virtual audition registration information email events@globaldownsyndrome.org or call 303-321-6277
Botanic Gardens On-line Spring Plant SaleApril 27.A variety of plants will be on sale and available for pickup at the 1007 York Street facility. The selection includes aquatics, fruits, berries, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, seeds, specialty succulents and summer bulbs. For information go to Botanicgardens.org or call 720-865-3500
Colorado UpLift From Our Home to YoursApril 28. We hope you’ll join us for a thirty-minute program at 6:00 pm that provides a personal look into the ways Colorado UpLift is helping our students achieve incredible transformation by developing long-term, life-changing relationships. Tickets are free ! For information on how to register call 303-830-6615
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Best of Show ArtistsMay 22 – July 19. These artists and their works were winners of the 2019 Eye of the Camera Exhibit sponsored by the Littleton Fine Arts Board. If the Littleton Museum of Art is still closed, the exhibit will open virtually on the museum website social media. For information go to littletongov.org/covid-19
CITY
CentennialCentennial city offices are closed until further notice.
Cherry Hills Village Cherry Hills Village City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
Greenwood VillageAccess to Greenwood Village public buildings will be limited to employees only.
LittletonAll City of Littleton buildings are closed to the public. All public meetings are suspended.
EVENTS
Bill Daniels 100th Birthday Celebration PostponedTo protect the health and safety of our communities, the June 25 events celebrating Bill Daniels’ 100th birthday and the 20th anniversary of the Daniels Fund have been postponed until sometime next year. For information call 303-393-7220
Dia Del Nino SFCD Celebration PostponedThis annual event scheduled for April 26 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined. For information contact Marcela de la Mar at the Mexican Cultural Center, 303-331-0172
FUNDRAISERS
Saturday Night Alive Gala CancelledThis Signature Gala benefiting the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and making theatre accessible for everyone has been cancelled in response to a mandate from the City of Denver. All events and performances at DCPA have been postponed until June 28. For information on future events call Lyn Schaffer 303-341-1473
Clothes to Kids Luncheon RescheduledThe Reading, Writing and A Wardrobe luncheon has been rescheduled to May 21. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, The Wellshire Event Center, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. To RSVP email val@clothestokidsdenver.org. For information call 720-379-4630
Cancer League Hope Ball RescheduledPreviously scheduled for May 9, this event has been rescheduled to August 1 at the same location, The Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center. All our current sponsors and vendors have agreed to continue their support with this change. For information call 303-281-9864
2018 All Rights Reserved. Villager Publishing |