WHAT’S HAPPENING 4-2-20

CITY

Centennial

Centennial city offices are closed until further notice.

Cherry Hills Village

Cherry Hills Village City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

Greenwood Village

Access to Greenwood Village public buildings will be limited to employees only. The City is cancelling all recreation and arts programs and non-essential gatherings through April 12.

Littleton

All City of Littleton buildings are closed to the public. All public meetings are suspended.

FUNDRAISERS

Arapahoe Community College Silent Auction

Due to the postponement of ACC’s A Night In Denim and Diamonds Gala our silent auction is live on-line NOW. All funds raised will support our programs serving children in need. They will also be used for our COVID-19 Response efforts as we continue to assemble and distribute emergency hygiene and cleaning kits for families. Don’t forget, we have Mother’s Day, Graduation and Father’s Day coming up, so this is a perfect time to bid on your favorite treasures. Our Silent Auction is open until Saturday, April 4 at 8:00 pm. For information go to www.arapahoe.edu/donation. For placing bids or making donations email courtney.loenfeim@arapahoe.edu or call 720-440-4666

Cancer League Hope Ball Rescheduled

Currently scheduled for May 9, this event has been rescheduled to August 1 at the same location, The Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center. All our current sponsors and vendors have agreed to continue their support with this change. For information call 303-281-9864

Clothes to Kids Luncheon Rescheduled

The Reading, Writing and A Wardrobe luncheon has been rescheduled to May 21. 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, The Wellshire Event Center, 3333 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver. To RSVP email val@clothestokidsdenver.org. For information call 720-379-4630

POLITICS

Aurora Republican Forum cancellations

The March 28 and April 25 meetings have been cancelled. For information email president@aurorarepublicanforum.com