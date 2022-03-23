WHAT’S HAPPENING 3-24-22

CENTENNIAL CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 MEETING

MARCH 29, 6-8 p.m., Southglenn Library Meeting Room B, 6972 S Vine St. Hosted by Council Members Robyn Carnes and Candace Moon.

CENTENNIAL E-RECYCLING EVENT

APRIL 23, 8-11 a.m. Electronic recycling services at the Centennial Civic Center, 13133 E. Arapahoe Rd. Donate nonperishable food items or a $5 minimum monetary donation benefiting the Salvation Army Centennial Corps.

CENTENNIAL ANNUAL CHIP AND MULCH EVENT

APRIL 30 8 a.m. -noon at both the SSPRD Willow Spring Service Center, 7100 S. Holly St., and the Centennial Public Works Facility, 7272 S. Eagle St.Rouds larger than 10 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Free mulch starting at noon. Bring a tarp and shovel.

WHAT’S NEW? NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL COMING TO ARAPAHOE/CLARKSON INTERSECTION

Centennial consultant will contact property owners for feedback.

CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY ON ARAPAHOE ROAD BRIDGE

The project to replace the bridge over Big Dry Creek near the intersection of Univ. Blvd. is underway. Info: centennialco.gov/arapahoe bridge

CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

MARCH 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center, 13200 E. 14th Place, Aurora. Announcement of Nominating Committee’s Slate of Officers for 2022-2023; Nomination of Candidates for Nominating Committee and Funds Allocation Committee; Consideration of Proposed Changes to Bylaws; Presentation of CLC Service Grant Recipient; Collection of 2022 Hope Ball Silent Auction Items and Forms, including Gift Cards and Bottles of Wine. To join the meeting use this zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89118195019? Questions: Laura 303-246-0798 or Barb 303-478-4802.

SOUTH SUBURBAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTION MAY 3

Nine individuals have filed as candidates. There are three openings for three-year terms on the five-member board. Two polling sites open from 7 p.m. – 7 p.m. Goodson Recreation Center and South Suburban Sports Complex. Questions: email elections@ssprd.org or call 303-483-7011.

BECOME AN ARAPAHOE COUNTY ELECTION JUDGE

Election judges will be needed for the June 28 Primary Election and the Nov. 8 General Election. Form at arapahoe votes.com/election-judges

CENTRAL CITY OPERA GUILD EVENTS

APRIL 29, THE THEATRE OF DREAMS GALA at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science honoring Pamela and Louis “Dutch” Bansbach with entertainment by baritone Will Liverman, appearing courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera.

MAY 4, THE SPRING MEMBERSHIP RECEPTION at the Wellshire Event Center.

L’ESPRIT de NOEL HOLIDAY HOME TOUR NOV. 18 & 19. Location announced later. Info: centralcityoperaorg/guild

SOUTH METRO DENVER CHAMBER ANNUAL BUSINESS AWARDS

MARCH 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Lone Tree Arts Center. Nomination deadline was Feb. 18. Sign up as a sponsor or RSVP to attend the awards ceremony at bestchamber.com

CHERRY CREEK REPUBLICAN WOMEN LUNCHEON

APRIL 12 – the second Tuesday of each month. Reservation due April 5 5 p.m. Call Karen at 303-667-8767. Double Tree by Hilton DTC at 11:45 a.m.

LIFESPARK CANCER NIGHTSPARKS EVENT

APRIL 22 at the Wellshire Event Center. Support loved ones with cancer. Dinner, in-person access to the auction items, a live auction, and dancing to a live DJ. Silent auction will be online and open from April 15-22. Tickets, call 303-425-5670.

CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO HOPE BALL

MAY 7 at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center. Co-chairs are Arlene Mohler-Johnson and Dr. Saketh Guntupalli. After a two-year hiatus and 2022 Hope Ball will be LIVE AGAIN. Interested in being a sponsor, contact Barb at barbarasreece@aol.com

ARAPAHOE COUNTY VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING

MARCH 30, 6:30 p.m. Information on forming a single-county health department. Presented by Arapahoe County Commissioners and county staff. Bring your questions. Call 855-436-3656 ext. 3 to ask a question. www.aparapahoegov.com/townhall