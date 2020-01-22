WHAT’S HAPPENING 1-23-20

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Colorado Ballet Presents Peter Pan

January 31 – February 9. Enjoy a high-flying adventure to Neverland where Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael experience a whimsical trip to the sugar plum kingdom where magical dances come alive. Ellie Caulkins Opera, 1385 Curtis Street. Tickets range from $30 to $160. For information or to purchase tickets visit coloradoballet.org or call 303-837-8888.

MTNS

January 11 – February 22. The mountains inspire us all to explore the beauty of our state. The MTNS exhibit is a look at how the mountains inspire twelve Colorado based artists: Leslie Jorgensen, Beau Carey, George Kozmon, Elaine Coombs, Pat Finley, Eden Kiel, Angela Bely, Jeff Aeling, Fawn Atencio, Chuck Parson, David Shingler and Ulrich Gleiter. Reception on Saturday, January 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road. For information call 303-797-1779

Chamber Music Recital

January 26. The Arapahoe Philharmonic will present a free recital featuring Cindy Hsu’s Impressions Botanique for Flute, Cello and Piano, and Jason Olney’s Concerto for Clarinet and Viola in e, Op. 88. 2:30 – 4:00 pm. Park Hill Congregational Church, 2600 Leyden Street, Denver. For information call 303-781-1892

EVENTS

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

January 11 – 26. Starting with a grand parade through downtown on January 9 headed by Grand Marshal Jacob Jabs, this premier livestock, rodeo and horseshow has been one of Denver’s preeminent traditions since 1906. There are events to please all with rodeos, bull riding, a Wild West Show, dancing horses plus more than 300 vendors selling fine art, jewelry, western lifestyle products and agricultural equipment. Tickets start at $12. For information call 303-296-6977. For tickets go to nationalwestern.com or call 1-866-627-0083

The Writer’s Retreat

January 25. Be part of this free Writing Workshop hosted by the Englewood Public Library. 9:30 am – 5:30 pm. 1000 Englewood Parkway. For information call 303-762-2560

Ukraine With Active Minds

January 27. Join us as we review the history, present issues and future challenges of this former Soviet satellite country. 2:00 pm. Bemis Public Library, 6014 S. Datura Street, Littleton. For information call 303-795-3961

At War With The Devil At Jonestown

January 31. Come and enjoy the camaraderie and great food at our annual Chili Cookoff where the featured speaker with be Tim Stoen, author of “Love Them To Death”. He will share his experience as a member of the Jonestown cult and his own loss in the mass suicide of 1978. His message will urge a healthy suspicion of authoritarian power and a realistic approach to fighting evil. 6:30 pm. Tickets $5. Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 E. Belleview Avenue. For information call 303-779-9909

Molly Brown House Needs Volunteers

February 1. Do you love historic architecture and the stories of Colorado history? The Molly Brown House Museum is seeking energetic volunteers to work as greeters, docents and event guides. Training will take place from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm. 1340 Pennsylvania Street, Denver. You can sign up at mollybrown.org/support-us/volunteer or call 303-832-4092