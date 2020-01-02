WHAT’S HAPPENING 1-2-20

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Now – January 4. A family stage spectacular that celebrates Christmas and all the season’s holidays. Witness amazing aerial acts, breathtaking feats and showmanship accompanied by Broadway at its best, singing and dancing. Dazzling seasonal characters and costumes of ultimate imagination bring to life a magical dreamscape performed on the stage and in the air. Bubly Theater, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. Tickets and Packages on sale Now at GaylordRockiesChristmas.com or call 720-452-6900

Blossoms Of Light

November 29 – January 3. The Denver Botanic Gardens’ annual holiday lights extravaganza offers visitors a twinkling winter wonderland with fresh and exciting new features including a 360-degree light experience. 5:00 – 9:00 pm nightly. 1007 York Street, Denver. For tickets and information call 720-865-3500

Black Cowboys In The American West

January 4. Michael “Cowboy Mike” Searles will present an overview of the life and work of black cowboys in the West from the years before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century. They were wranglers, riders, ropers, bulldoggers and bronc busters. Some grew up in slavery, while free blacks often got their start in Texas and Mexico. 4:00 pm. Buck Recreation Center, 2004 W. Powers Ave., Littleton. The program is free to the public however pre-registration is required. Contact ssprd.org/Catalog or call 303-347-5999

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

January 11 – 26. Starting with a grand parade through downtown on January 9 headed by Grand Marshal Jacob Jabs, this premier livestock, rodeo and horseshow has been one of Denver’s preeminent traditions since 1906. There are events to please all with rodeos, bull riding, a Wild West Show, dancing horses plus more than 300 vendors selling fine art, jewelry, western lifestyle products and agricultural equipment. Tickets start at $12. For information call 303-296-6977. For tickets go to nationalwestern.com or call 1-866-627-0083

MTNS

January 11 – February 22. The mountains inspire us all to explore the beauty of our state. The MTNS exhibit is a look at how the mountains inspire twelve Colorado based artists: Leslie Jorgensen, Beau Carey, George Kozmon, Elaine Coombs, Pat Finley, Eden Kiel, Angela Bely, Jeff Aeling, Fawn Atencio, Chuck Parson, David Shingler and Ulrich Gleiter. Reception on Saturday, January 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road. For information call 303-797-1779