WHAT’S HAPPENING – 1-16-20

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

COLORADO BALLET PRESENTS PETER PAN

January 31 – February 9. Enjoy a high-flying adventure to Neverland where Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael experience a whimsical trip to the sugar plum kingdom where magical dances come alive. Ellie Caulkins Opera, 1385 Curtis Street. Tickets range from $30 to $160. For information or to purchase tickets visit coloradoballet.org or call 303-837-8888.

MTNS

January 11 – February 22. The mountains inspire us all to explore the beauty of our state. The MTNS exhibit is a look at how the mountains inspire twelve Colorado based artists: Leslie Jorgensen, Beau Carey, George Kozmon, Elaine Coombs, Pat Finley, Eden Kiel, Angela Bely, Jeff Aeling, Fawn Atencio, Chuck Parson, David Shingler and Ulrich Gleiter. Reception on Saturday, January 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road. For information call 303-797-1779

EVENTS

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

January 11 – 26. Starting with a grand parade through downtown on January 9 headed by Grand Marshal Jacob Jabs, this premier livestock, rodeo and horseshow has been one of Denver’s preeminent traditions since 1906. There are events to please all with rodeos, bull riding, a Wild West Show, dancing horses plus more than 300 vendors selling fine art, jewelry, western lifestyle products and agricultural equipment. Tickets start at $12. For information call 303-296-6977. For tickets go to nationalwestern.com or call 1-866-627-0083

Englewood Chamber Coffee Network

January 17. Hosted by our members, this monthly event allows everyone to meet new clients, customers and colleagues from local business, nonprofit and government organizations. 7:30 – 9:00 am. Café 180, 3315 S. Broadway, Englewood. For information call 303-789-4473

Boom And Bust Colorado

January 18 & 19. State Historian Tom “Dr. Colorado” Noel will pictorially scrutinize Colorado’s Ups and Downs, from the Gold and Silver booms and busts to the current explosion of pot shops, brewpubs and craft breweries. 4:00 pm January 18 at the Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Parkway. Admission is free but registration is required. Call South Suburban Parks & Recreation at 303-347-5999. 2:00 pm January 19 at Denver Central Library, 5th Floor, Gates Meeting Room, 10 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver. No registration is required.

Opportunity Coalition Examines Issues And Solutions For Traffic Congestion

January 22. With Colorado’s population growing by 60,000 to 70,000 people every year, our expert panel will discuss how our state’s infrastructure is holding up and where we are able to go from here. The panel will include Doug Tisdale, Chairman of the Board, RTD; Shoshana Lew, Executive Director, CDOT and Tim Jackson, CEO of the Colorado Auto Dealers Association 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Colorado Auto Dealers Association, 290 E. Speer Blvd. $20 per person. Cocktails and appetizers included. For information visit opportunitycoalition.com

Ukraine With Active Minds

January 27. Join us as we review the history, present issues and future challenges of this former Soviet satellite country. 2:00 pm. Bemis Public Library, 6014 S. Datura Street, Littleton. For information call 303-795-3961

POLITICS

A Conversation with Commissioner Bill Holen

January 16. To help plan for and manage critical programs and services, District 5 Commissioner Holen would like you to join him for an informal discussion of current projects and initiatives. 6:30 – 8:00 pm. Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway. For information call 303-795-4400