What the Census Bureau says about housing and people in Greenwood Village, Centennial and Littleton

Housing

In the October 14 issue of The Villager, we wrote about how Greenwood Village categorized its housing inventory that has led to city officials describing their city as having “more multi-family housing than Denver.” An official from another branch of government suggested we look at the U.S. Census Bureau’s data.

According to the Census Bureau, as of 2019, there were 6,922 housing units in Greenwood Village. Of that total, 52% were single-family detached homes, 8% were single-family attached homes, and 1% were duplexes. Multi-family housing developments with three to nine units comprised 6% of the total and those with ten or more units accounted for 32% of the total.

The question that often arises when talking about multi-family housing is whether units, particularly in larger developments, are owner-occupied (usually condominiums) or rentals. In GV, of the 6922 housing units of all types and sizes, the Census Bureau tells us that 64% are owner-occupied and 36% are rentals.

Of the 4,005 owner-occupied homes in GV in 2019, 42% were valued at over $1 million. The median price of an owned home in GV, whether single-family, duplex, or part of a townhome or condominium development, was $927,900. The average number of rooms in a home was 7.2. The overall monthly housing cost for all GV residents in all types of housing units was $1,944.

In nearby Centennial, where there were 41,571 housing units, 77% of all homes were single-family detached in 2019 and 82% of all housing units were owner-occupied. Looking at housing values, one percent of all homes in Centennial were valued at over $1 million and the median home price was $433,800. The average number of rooms in a home was 7.6. The overall median monthly housing cost for all residents was $1,782.

In Littleton, with 21,476 total housing units, 49% of all housing units in 2019 were single-family detached, 58% of all housing units were owner-occupied, 2% were valued at $1 million or more, and the median home price was $410,900. The average number of rooms in a home was 5.6. The overall median monthly housing cost for all residents was $1,360.

Population

The Census Bureau tells us that 84% of GV’s 15,738 residents were born in the U.S. or its territories. Of those residents who were born outside the U.S., the largest portion, 63%, emigrated from Asia and the next-largest group, 21%, from Europe. Looking at the cohort of all GV residents aged 25 or older, 76% held a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Focusing on families, Census data shows that 23% of the population in GV was under 18 years old and 28% of the population was between 20 and 44 years old, the ages when people have children. Those in the 45+ age group comprised 46% of the population. The average household income (using the mean) was $212,715.

Another interesting pair of statistics the Census Bureau data contains is the number of vehicles used by GV residents for commuting to work and the number of city residents in the work force. For GV, that ratio calculated to 73% of all residents in the work force who used their cars for commuting in 2019.

In Centennial, population 110,218, 91% of residents were born in the U.S. and its territories. Of the 9% of residents born elsewhere, 48% were from Asia, 20% were from Latin America and 20% were from Europe.

Centennial’s under-18 population was the same as GV’s at 23%, though the number of residents in their child-bearing years was slightly higher at 30%. Of the total population, those in the 45+ age group comprised 44% of the population. The average household income (using the mean) was $133,689. Looking at all residents aged 25 or over, 57% had a bachelor’s degree or higher. The ratio of Centennial residents who used their cars for commuting to work was 77%.

In Littleton, population 47,989, 93% of residents were born in the U.S. and its territories. Of the remaining 7% of residents, 38% were born in Latin America and 26% were born in Asia.

Littleton’s under-18 population was 19%, with 35% of its residents in the 25 to 44-year-old range. Like Centennial, 44% of the population was 45 or older. The average household income (using the mean) was $106,318. Looking at all residents aged 25 or over, 50% had a bachelor’s degree or higher. The ratio of Littleton residents who used their cars for commuting to work was 73%.

