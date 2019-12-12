Volunteers needed for Literacy Outreach

Arapahoe Libraries ‘Begin with Books’ Looking to Expand near Smoky Hill Library

You can help young children in your community develop early reading skills to prepare them for success in school by becoming a volunteer for Arapahoe Libraries Begin with Books program.

Begin with Books is a literacy program to introduce the joy of reading to children birth to 5 years old who attend in-home daycare. Begin with Books volunteers provide storytimes, puppets, books, songs and finger rhymes during their visits to in-home daycares. Currently, Begin with Books visits nearly 30 community in-home daycares. No experience is necessary to volunteer for the program and training will be provided.

“For many children, Begin with Books is their first exposure to reading and all that is offered at our libraries during more traditional storytimes,” said Betsy Brainerd, early literacy librarian at Arapahoe Libraries. “Our Begin with Books volunteers have a direct impact on the future success of these children.”

Opportunities are currently available for adult volunteers living in or near the Smoky Hill Library (5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial) community. For more information, visit arapahoelibraries.org/volunteer-at-arapahoe-libraries or call our volunteer coordinator at 303-792-8960.

About Arapahoe Libraries

Arapahoe Libraries serve 250,000 patrons and include eight community libraries, a jail library and a Library on Wheels in Arapahoe County, Colorado. For more information, visit arapahoelibraries.org.