USPS to raise postal rates sharply

The United States Postal Service May 28 announced a planned adjustment of postage rates as of August 29, 2021, for the public and commercial mail users. The First-Class Stamp will move from 55 to 58 cents.

The rate increase is part of a new USPS business plan that also includes a weakening of service standards for mail that is moving across the country.

The proposed new rates must be reviewed by the Postal Regulatory Commission. But the PRC has already granted USPS the authority to eliminate an inflation-based price cap on rates. It gave USPS a new set of parameters that allows it to charge more for mail that remains in the postal system while digital technology provides new competition for delivery of messages and advertising.