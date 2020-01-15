Used book sale: Hot deals on cool reads

SUBMITTED BY ARAPAHOE LIBRARIES

Come in from the cold for some hot deals on cool reads at the Used Book Sale at Smoky Hill Library, which will be held Thursday, January 23, 9 am-8:30 pm; Friday, January 24, 9 am-6:30 pm; Saturday, January 25, 9-4:30 pm; and Sunday, January 26, 12-4 pm at Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial.

The sale, which is coordinated by the Friends of Arapahoe Libraries, will feature an expanded selection of books, including hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s and better books all at various prices. Sunday is bag day – we provide the bag and you fill it for only $7.

Through the sale of used books, the Friends of Arapahoe Libraries raises funds to support programs and projects for the libraries, including events, materials, equipment and more. During 2019, the Friends granted Arapahoe Libraries more than $100,000.

For more information, or to become a member of the Friends, visit arapahoelibraries.org/used-book-sale, or call 303-LIBRARY (303-542-7279).