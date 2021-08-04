Two positions on the Cherry Creek School Board are up for election

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

Two directors will be elected to the Cherry Creek School Board on November 2, 2021. Four-year terms are up for election in Director District D and Director District E. To be eligible, one must have lived in the district for which they are running for at least 12 months.

Candidates who are interested in serving can obtain a board candidate packet, including nomination petitions, between August 4 and August 27 from the district’s designated election official Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:

Sonja S. McKenzie

4700 S. Yosemite Street

Greenwood Village, CO 80111, 720-554-4373

State law requires 50 signatures from eligible electors on a nomination petition. Nomination petitions are due by August 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to submit them sooner. Additionally, an Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate form must be submitted to the designated election official, Ms. McKenzie, at the same location by 4:00 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

Schools in Director District D are: Altitude Elementary, Antelope Ridge Elementary, Aspen Crossing Elementary, Black Forest Hills Elementary, Buffalo Trail Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Coyote Hills Elementary, Mountain Vista Elementary, Timberline Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School, Infinity Middle School, Sky Vista Middle School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, Cherokee Trail High School, and Eaglecrest High School.

Schools in Director District E are: Cherry Creek Academy, Cherry Creek Elevation, Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, Colorado Skies Academy, Cottonwood Creek Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Fox Hollow Elementary, Heritage Heights Academy, High Plains Elementary, Red Hawk Ridge Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary, Falcon Creek Middle School, Liberty Middle School, Grandview High School and Endeavor Academy.

Kelly Bates, incumbent District D director, has announced that she will run for re-election. There is no incumbent in Director District E because Karen Fisher, current school board president, is term-limited.

fmiklin.villager@gmail.com