Toyota 4-Runner has outdoor appeal

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

The Toyota 4Runner arrived just in time for the recent winter blast of icy roads and highways. Kudos to the CDOT crews and local entrepreneurs who plow snow. While the snowfall wasn’t deep it was wet and heavy and full of water for our lawns, shrubs and trees. It also put an end to any fire dangers in the mountains and was a blessing to the Colorado ski industry.

Driving around during the storm in the 4Runner was a real test of how good an all-wheel drive SUV is in bad weather and icy roads. The vehicle easily shifted from 2-wheel drive to 4-wheel drive and the traction, along with “Terra Grappler” winter snow tires made this a powerful winter drive machine.

Gas mileage was around 18 mpg overall good for such a large vehicle. The “Army Green” paint makes the 4Runner look like a combat vehicle. The six-cylinder 4L-engine provides 270 horsepower to 5-speed versatile transmission. Final assembly is in Tahara, Aichi, Japan with a suggested retail price of $49,765.

The 4Runner is loaded with safety equipment that includes the Toyota Safety Sense system. I noted that during the blizzard with high winds the pre-collision light ceased to function as the snow blocked the bumper cameras. This has happened in other models where the snow covers the cameras. Engineers may have to figure out a heat source for camera-like steering wheel and side mirrors.

The 4Runner has a 15 speaker JBL sound system with amplifier and woofer for the outdoor younger generation. For some unknown reason the vehicle scored an overall four-star safety rating with a three star for passenger frontal crash score, unusual for Toyota products that usually score a perfect five-star National Highway Safety Administration rating.

The heavy rear cargo door has a strap to close rather than the usual button to close and is manually operated to open as well.

This 4Runner drives well, has overall good acceleration, really easy to shift from 2-wheel to 4-wheel drives and is an excellent outdoor winter vehicle.

It would seem to appeal more to younger male drivers and to outdoor enthusiasts with the wide assortment of rugged weather and trail features.