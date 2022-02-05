Tom Kim announces campaign for Colorado Senate District 27

February 1 Tom Kim announced his campaign for Colorado Senate District 27. Tom, a husband, father, businessman, and longtime Republican looks to build a strong economy, improve educational opportunities, and curb the soaring crime rate.

“Too often the benevolent intentions of government lead to a higher cost of goods and services and make it more difficult for families to make ends meet. Additionally, government actions have put criminals back on the street, limited law enforcement resources, and made it less safe for our families. We need to keep government simple and do the little things right. When we do that, then all Coloradans will benefit from freedom, opportunity, and security.”

Due to redistricting Senate District 27 is an open seat.

“My grandparents immigrated to America for a better life. My father fought in World War II and the Korean War. My family went to great lengths to provide the opportunities I have had in my life. I am proud to be an American. I look forward to serving and preserving the opportunities our family fought for so that my kids can enjoy them.”

Tom is the founder and managing director of a turnaround consulting firm based in Denver. He currently serves on the Denver Health and Hospital Authority Board and the Board of Governors of the U.S. Pony Club. Tom is a member of Colorado Concern, a statewide policy organization comprised of executives with a common interest in enhancing and protecting Colorado’s business climate. In addition, Tom is a member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies and a volunteer member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit. Tom resides with his wife and two daughters in Centennial.

You may find more information about Tom Kim by visiting tomkimforcolorado.com.