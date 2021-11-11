Tiredness – The First Sign of Declining Health!

ARE YOU TIRED? It is normal for the mind and body to become tired from too much activity, whether from work or play, or when not getting sufficient sleep. However, if you are still tired, after adjusting your activities and sleep hours, you are showing the first sign of declining health…Tiredness.

Have you recently experienced this type of Tiredness, whether infrequent or frequent, OR can you remember when you stopped having the energy of your youth? In either case, you have just identified when your first sign of declining health occurred? Unfortunately, today, many of our youth are experiencing this Tiredness, prematurely.

ADENOSINE TRIPHOSPHATE (ATP) is an organic compound and hydrotrope that provides energy to drive biological and biochemical processes in living cells, such as muscle contraction, nerve function, cognition, ambulation, and so on. In other words, all the processes for your mind and body to operate in optimal function (health).

CAUSES OF TIREDNESS: Your body requires sufficient Macro- and Micro-Nutrients to produce ATP (energy), therefore, clinical nutrition deficiencies, in time, cause Tiredness. This is accelerated by Toxicity, which depletes the body of nutrients needed to make ATP, and it takes a lot of energy to manage toxins within and to eliminate them from the body. Thus, making less energy available for the healthy function of the human body.

TIREDNESS TO CHRONIC FATIGUE: So, after you experience your first sign of Tiredness, that does not improve with adjusting your activity and sleep, if you do not identify and correct the cause(s) of your Tiredness, you will then progress from infrequent to frequent Tiredness to Fatigue. “Fatigue” is the point at which the severity of your Tiredness is now interfering in your ability to function in your daily life. Long-term Fatigue becomes Chronic Fatigue, which at its most severe means you do not have enough energy to even get out of bed.

You see, as your body’s ability to produce sufficient energy continues to decline, in order to keep you alive, whatever amount of energy it is able to produce, the body will direct to your “vital organ” internal processes, like keeping your heart beating, with less and less energy being directed towards mental and other physical activities.

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL SYMPTOMS: This is when you start experiencing more symptoms of mental and physical “tiredness” and “dysfunction.” In other words, mental dysfunction, like brain fog; memory loss; inability to focus, concentrate or think clearly, even form words to make a sentence, when more severe, and/or physical dysfunction involving movement of the body, arms, legs, etc., such as being too tired or dysfunctional to clean the house, go to work, enjoy recreational activities or even get out of bed.

Next comes Disease and then Death! Disease develops more rapidly in organs with insufficient energy, and what is death, but a body totally void of energy.

IDENTIFYING AND CORRECTING THE CAUSE OF TIREDNESS is the same, for your first sign OR any level of Tiredness to Chronic Fatigue, and that is, to obtain a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Lab Reports from testing your biochemistry to identify and then provide the nutrients your body requires to produce sufficient energy, in addition to removing (detoxifying) toxins from your body.

DIET & LIFESTYLE CHANGES ARE NOT ENOUGH: To be clear, the term “nutrients” above, or in any article I write, is not talking about diet alone. Diet changes will NOT correct your current level of nutrient deficiencies identified through testing, that are causing the dysfunction(s) producing your symptoms, be that “Tiredness” or any other symptom.

The “nutrients” you require are: 1) “clinically-formulated, concentrated, therapeutic whole food supplements,” because your current level of deficiencies caused by your current diet are just too deep. 2) However, if we don’t work together to improve your diet (and lifestyle), you won’t have these in place, in time, to sustain the optimal nutrient levels you attain from your therapeutic supplements.

Once your updated tests indicate you have reached sufficient nutrient test values from taking your therapeutic supplements, it is then that the diet (and lifestyle) changes you have made are most beneficial: 1) by helping your body sustain your new optimal nutrient levels attained through supplementation and 2) helping you avoid creating new deficiencies. If your diet and lifestyle are successful at accomplishing both of these benefits, you will no longer need the therapeutic supplements you were taking to raise your clinical deficiencies.

YOU CAN INCREASE YOUR ENERGY IN JUST A FEW WEEKS: Our clients report experiencing their first increase in energy within 3-6 weeks after starting their Clinical Nutrition Therapy, with a significant number experiencing that increase in just the first week.

NUTRITION FACT #15: TIREDNESS IS THE FIRST SIGN OF DECLINING HEALTH!

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.