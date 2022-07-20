Third generation led family automobile business to announce major changes at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Aurora

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Kent Bozarth

The Denver-based Bozarth family, well known for being pioneers in the automobile industry, has served car buyers for more than 95 years. Today, Kent Bozarth is announcing the launch of a completely new industry model at its Ed Bozarth Aurora location. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the dealership will provide a fast, easy and enjoyable car buying experience that utilizes innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.

“Bozarth dealerships have long led the way in providing a quality sales experience. Celebration Chevrolet has been created to meet the needs of what consumers want now. We’ve completely flipped the traditional car buying model on its head by mitigating every single pain point of the experience. We have new technology. We focus on time efficiency because of our customers’ request to manage time more efficiently. Online sales allow consumers to handpick the features that are most important to them, utilizing an omnichannel experience. We also recognize that buying a car is cause for celebration, both for us and our customers. We’re making it a fun occasion every time someone walks through our doors. We’re looking forward to surprising our customers,” says Kent Bozarth, president of Celebration Chevrolet.

In the face of the COVID pandemic, the car industry is experiencing a historic shift in the way consumers buy cars. According to CarProUSA, over 38% of car shoppers intend to complete the entire car buying experience online, while another 38% intend to purchase a vehicle in person and complete all paperwork online, spending less time at a physical dealership.

Celebration Chevrolet has been working with customer experience professionals, and retraining all management and sales professionals. The new brand experience provides the opportunity for customers to test drive a vehicle for 24 hours in their own neighborhood, a 10-day money-

back guarantee, a completely online, hassle-free application process and free home delivery. Most importantly, all cars are priced at a flat fee. Haggling and negotiating are now a thing of the past.

The Bozarth family began serving the needs of automotive consumers in 1927. Ed Bozarth’s father, Charles, purchased a small service station in a Kansas town of 500 people. In 1950, Ed Bozarth started his own career pumping gas, checking oil, and washing windshields in the family’s service station. Ed opened the first Bozarth dealership in 1966.

About Celebration Chevrolet

Celebration Chevrolet Company, Inc., proudly serves the Denver-Metro area, Englewood and Thornton. The team is available to guide customers through every facet of the automotive experience to find the perfect new or used Chevrolet model. For more information please call the dealership at (888) 401-2817 or visit www.celebrationchevrolet.com.