The Stoney Brook Book Club celebrates 10th anniversary

The Stoney Brook Book Club celebrated their 10th anniversary on December 2 with a luncheon at YaYa’s.

The club has read and discussed 100 books – some were very good, occasionally we made a bad choice said Shirley Klotz, one of the members.The club presented a gift to Jan Klatskin who has kept the records and meetings on track for the full decade.

The SBBC was started by three Stoney Brook neighbors who wanted a book club where everyone was within walking distance of each other. Most were not acquainted with each other but are very good friends now. Another objective ten years ago was to keep the interest in reading books alive and well!