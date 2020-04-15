‘The Pendulum Struggle’

BY ADAM LONG

ASSOCIATE PASTOR

GREENWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH

This is a confession. I don’t know how many confessions you have heard from a pastor. I need to be honest and tell you, the stress and boredom of this tumultuous time make me oscillate between desires to engage or escape. It feels like a pendulum swinging from engaging with God and all that He has for me in the day or escaping to mindless distractions.

The mindless distractions have been scrolling through social media, bingeing on Netflix, or constantly scrounging around for food. Working from home is apparently making me very hungry. And during the weekend, I sometimes feel “blah” and just want to escape. I don’t know what your pendulum struggle looks like, but I believe that we all struggle in different ways in response to stress, and even boredom.

Two things have helped me in this pendulum struggle. First, when we go to unhealthy extremes such as food, alcohol, social media, or Netflix to escape, we need to remember God’s transformative grace through Jesus Christ. As 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us of our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” We need to confess these things and allow God’s love and grace to wash over us. Then, remember that the very presence of God that cleanses us is also His presence that empowers us towards His heart and His ways.

Second, our desires for food, drink, social media and Netflix are not necessarily bad things. It is good to stay connected to friends, it is good to laugh, and it is good to enjoy a movie. But when a good thing becomes an ultimate thing, we give it too much power and control in our lives. What helps me during this time when I think about watching a show or enjoying a drink is to ask, “Is this good for my soul?” “Is this life-giving or life-taking?” These are difficult times, but God has so much more for us and wants us to experience the fullness of LIFE in Him.

