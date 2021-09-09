The LSO’s 38th season features three guest conductors: David Brussel, Scott O’Neil and Bill Hill

The first three concerts of the season will be conducted by the LSO’s long-time Music Director, Jurgen de Lemos, who is retiring at the end of 2021

The Littleton Symphony Orchestra has announced it’s 2021-22 season. Starting in in October, the orchestra will perform 6 live indoor concerts featuring a lineup of guest artists at Littleton United Methodist Church. The first three season concerts will be conducted by long time music director, Jurgen de Lemos. The final three performances will feature guest conductors, following de Lemos’ retirement mid-season.

Following a successful series of free outdoor concerts in in the south metro area in August, this is the first regular season programming since February, 2020, after which COVID-19 closures began.

The season will open on Friday, October 15 with a guest performance by pianist Katie Mahan, who will perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. This concert will also include Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor by Borodin.

2021-22 Season Concerts