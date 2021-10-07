The Hyundai Genesis G70 rocks

BY H. THROTTLE

AUTOMOTIVE COLUMNIST

This is the second Genesis vehicle that I have driven and it is as impressive as the first. There is something wonderful about driving one of these Korean luxury cars manufactured by Hyundai Motor Company. This is the extreme luxury line of Hyundai that also is the parent company of KIA.

The test car is a Genesis G70 all-wheel drive that has a suggested retail price of $49,545 that includes an advanced sports option of $4,300. This is a fast car that can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a 3.3L V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower. Backing up the power plant is an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The car when put in sports mode and pushed has a fantastic sound growling from the exhaust system. The all-wheel drive is supported by MacPherson front shocks and a multi-link rear suspension making a curve an easy turn. The Genesis rides on 19” alloy wheels with all-around LED lights.

The attractive design is a sedan style with “ Siberian Ice” paint and obsidian black and red leather covered seats. The outside mirrors fold in when in and are heated for winter driving along with heated and cooled front seats.

The car navigation program warns of approaching red light cameras that is a new first. The Lexicon 15 luxury sound system is easy to operate with buttons and dial knobs.

The G70 is a high-performance sports car in a luxury car package.

Fuel economy averaged anywhere from 20 to 32 mpg overall during the week’s drive.

This is a car that I would own and drive. Made in Korea with 85 percent Korean parts, the Genesis carries a 10 year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. This is standard on most Hyundai vehicles.

The G70 has all of the latest safety features including “stop and go” radar cruise control and forward collision avoidance.

So easy to drive… safe, secure, snazzy, and speedy.