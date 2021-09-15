The Fat Fallacy & 12 Biological Factors

Multiple factors today make the “Old Formula for Weight Loss” of will power, a balanced diet and exercise alone difficult to accomplish and/or to sustain.

EVERYONE HAS WILL POWER! Overweight people often berate themselves needlessly for a lack of will power, whereas I have clinically observed, it is not will power, but Health Improvement, which is ultimately needed for successful weight loss and ideal weight management. People have will power when they know the steps to achieve their goal are safe, healthy and actually work!

LOSE WEIGHT EASILY! Since I started my business in 1981, I have clinically observed at least 12 Biological and Biochemical Health Factors that inhibit weight loss and/or ideal weight management. Once these health-related factors are identified and corrected for each individual, our clients both lose weight and maintain their ideal weight, naturally and easily.

The most common client feedback I receive is: “Dr. Smith, I lost X number of pounds and I hardly noticed it!” Why? Because their focus was not on losing weight, but on improving their Health!

CONSEQUENCES OF FORCED WEIGHT LOSS: Today, many people try to force their body to lose weight by making it go against the biological and biochemical principles (or laws) that are established within to promote ideal weight. However, the body can only be forced to go against itself for a period of time and then it rebels by regaining much, if not all or even more than, the weight that was originally lost. Also, manipulating these laws causes new health challenges.

THE “OLD FORMULA” applied when the greatest percentage of our food came directly from our own farms, i.e., in the pre-industrial days, before chemical additives, food processing, and fast food became a way of life.

CORE CAUSES OF WEIGHT GAIN: However, our post-industrial way of life has led to the following core causes of weight gain: Nutrient Deficiencies/Excesses and Toxicity (S2), Biochemical Imbalances (S3) and Organ, Gland and Body System Dysfunctions (S4), i.e., Stage (S) 2, 3, and 4 in the progression towards Disease (Stage 5). (Refer to my article, “5 Stages to Health or Disease, The Villager, 9/9/2021, Page 5). Yes, the same causes that in time develop disease, also, contribute to weight gain.

THE “NEW FORMULA” – So, the purpose of this article is to introduce a New, Safe and Effective “Weight Loss and Management Formula or Paradigm” that starts with understanding “The Fat Fallacy and the 12 Biological Factors.” Once you learn how to work with the biological (or biochemical) laws that govern weight management, you will not only lose weight, once and for all, but best of all – maintain your ideal weight.

FAT FALLACY – Part 1: Excess weight is not just excess fat! In fact…

NUTRITION FACT #10: EXCESS WEIGHT IS COMPRISED OF EXCESS FAT, FLUID AND UNDIGESTED FOOD!

FAT FALLACY – Part 2: Weight Gain is not just caused by over-eating!

THE 12 BIOLOGICAL FACTORS: When one or more of the following 12 Biological Factors are present, the body will gain the weight from excessive Fat, Fluid, and/or Undigested Food and be challenged to detoxify these excessive substances to successfully lose weight and/or lose it in a manner that will not be regained. To understand each of these Factors and their role in weight gain, loss and management, please email me for a complete copy of this article.

Digestive System Dysfunction

Intestinal System Dysfunction

Lymphatic System Dysfunction

Heart Dysfunction

Thyroid Dysfunction

Metabolism Dysfunction

Ovary/Prostate Hormone Imbalance

Kidney, Bladder or Cerebral Fluid Imbalance

Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA) Deficiency

Nitric Oxide (NO) Deficiency

Harmful Electro-Magnetic Fields (EMFs)

Mental/Emotional Dysfunction and Stress.

Bottom Line: It is the Nutrient Deficiencies/Excesses and Toxicity in the above areas of the body causing its Dysfunction and/or Imbalance, including #12 Mental/Emotional Dysfunction.

NUTRITION FACT #11: TO LOSE AND THEN MAINTAIN IDEAL WEIGHT REQUIRES CLINICAL NUTRITION TESTING AND THERAPY TO IDENTIFY AND CORRECT THE BIOLOGICAL FACTORS THAT INHIBIT YOUR ABILITY TO LOSE AND/OR STAY AT YOUR IDEAL WEIGHT!

Email Villager@AdvancedClinicalNutrition.com for a FREE copy of this entire article. Subject Line: Fat Fallacy.

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.