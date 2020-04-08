THE EYES HAVE IT – Public versus economic health – threading the needle

The nasty Chinese Coronavirus has taken a toll, not only in America, but around the world. While not as deadly as past flu epidemics, the final numbers are not yet known. Most of those who catch the virus have mild symptoms, but a small percentage are not so lucky.

Those with severe disease may find themselves in an intensive care unit, connected to a ventilator for several weeks, with no guarantee of returning home. Mitigation methods including now familiar terms of social distancing, quarantine, and stay-at-home orders are reducing the spread. While this can prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with sick patients, the virus may persist longer in the community as a result, lengthening the duration of restrictions.

But this comes at an economic cost. 27,000 jobs were lost from February to March, better than expected, but only the tip of the iceberg as closed businesses are forced to lay off employees in the coming weeks. The stock market lost a third of its value over the past month, decimating savings and retirement accounts. Those who are healthy, willing and able to work, cannot until the stay-at-home restrictions are lifted at the end of April. At least that’s the plan. What if it goes on longer?

Economist Herbert Stein once said, “If something can’t go on forever, it won’t.” One could say that about a viral pandemic or an economic shut down. Viruses eventually burn themselves out, after more and more are infected, recovering with immunity, diminishing the number of potential hosts to infect.

An economy with massive business failures and depression level unemployment cannot go on either. Fewer people working means fewer earning, without money to spend on those goods and services still provided. Government assistance goes just so far. Massive stimulus bills, each in the trillions of dollars, not far from normal government expenditures each year, adds to an ever-growing national debt.

If printing money can’t go on forever, it won’t either. Businesses are becoming insolvent these days. Can a country also become insolvent and bankrupt? Does anyone want to really know the answer?

Then there are the social costs of a prolonged economic and social shutdown. This headline from the Colorado Independent sums it up, “Amid coronavirus quarantines and job losses, Colorado girds for wave of domestic violence.” Quarantines may keep families confined under one roof, but when stress levels reach a certain point, things can pop.

What else follows in an atmosphere of economic helplessness and hopelessness? Mental health issues, including depression and suicide. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center is prepared with resources to support coping and mental health with Coronavirus.

Substance abuse will rise as Business Insider reported, “That the trauma of a pandemic may cause a spike in addiction.” There is certainly precedent, “The hospitalization rate for alcohol use disorders rose 35% in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.”

Keeping people at home and not working mitigates viral spread but the longer the economy is shut down, the deeper and more widespread is the resulting economic misery. Where is the sweet spot, enough virus containment without irreparably destroying the economy?

That the question President Trump and his task force wrestle with every day. There are huge downsides to getting it wrong, in either direction. And the sweet spot may be different in Colorado from what it is in New York City.

Despite those in the media claiming to know more than the President and his team, they don’t. It’s President Trump, and other world leaders, who have the unenviable job of deciding where the sweet spot is, the balance between public health and economic health. Pray that they get it right.