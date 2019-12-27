THE EYES HAVE IT – Impeachment idiocy – what’s next?

President Trump’s impeachment should not come as a surprise to anyone. It was inevitable from the day he was elected. On the day of his inauguration, the Washington Post ran an article, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits that the Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump for 2 ½ years. So why is anyone surprised that it finally happened?

Trump was “supposedly” impeached over a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president. I’ll reference “supposedly” shortly. The phone call was this past July, yet impeachment was in the works long before the phone call was made, meaning that the call is just the latest excuse.

We’ve been treated to a long list of so-called impeachable offenses. From Stormy Daniels to emoluments. From tax returns to Russia. All have come up empty, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s extensive two-year investigation, spending $25 million, subpoenaing and interviewing 500 witnesses, all to come up with what everyone knew, that Trump did not collude with Russia to steal or hack the 2016 presidential election.

The Ukraine chapter involved President Trump temporarily withholding aid to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, until he was sure that the new Ukrainian president wasn’t as corrupt as the last one and that billions of US taxpayer dollars wouldn’t be wasted. That is actually his job as president. Too bad more US politicians aren’t as circumspect before handing out money.

Unrelated to foreign aid, Trump also asked the Ukrainian president about Biden family shenanigans in Ukraine, including Hunter Biden being given a do-nothing job, for which he had zero qualifications, at a Ukrainian energy company, at the time his father, the Vice-President, was overseeing US-Ukrainian relations. When Ukrainian law enforcement began investigating this, Joe Biden threatened to withhold US aid unless the prosecutor was fired. There’s your bribery for impeachment, but it was Biden, not Trump.

If this was happening at a defense contractor rather than a country, wouldn’t the president be obligated to investigate and stop it?

Impeachment hearings were held by several House committees. Few who testified had any first-hand knowledge of anything relevant, instead hearing it from someone who overheard someone else talking about what they though they heard. When asked to name a crime or impeachable offense committed by President Trump, not a single witness could name anything.

Regardless of facts, Democrats leveled false accusations against Trump for soliciting foreign influence in an upcoming election, then when Trump righteously defended himself, Democrats accused him of obstructing Congress.

They passed impeachment on a party line vote, with no Republican support, a first in impeachment history. Now Speaker Pelosi won’t turn over the impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial, as required by the Constitution.

Interestingly, this calls into question the validity of impeachment, hence the above term “supposedly”. Don’t believe me, this is according to Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman who testified against President Trump in the recent House Judiciary Committee hearings.

Trump will not be removed from office by the Senate, assuming Pelosi follows constitutional rules sending the impeachment articles as required. It’s ironic that this impeachment was such an urgent imperative for Democrats, yet now that the vote is done, Congress adjourned and there is suddenly no urgency to complete the process, suggesting that this was all a political stunt.

This stunt is backfiring on the Democrats. Trump’s approval numbers are up, despite impeachment. GOP fundraising is stronger than ever. Few are watching the hapless Democrat candidates on the debate stage. The economy is booming, and Democrats are left to talk about reparations, transgender bathrooms, and their unaffordable green new deals and Medicare-for-all boondoggles.

This whole process is the ideal campaign commercial for Trump’s reelection campaign. It’s almost as if he planned it this way.