The Colgate Graduating Class of 2021

Members of the Class of 2021 were honored on May 9 at Andy Kerr Stadium for Colgate University’s 200th Commencement in Hamilton, NY.

Alexandra Bestick of Englewood, a graduate of Colorado Academy, has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Cum Laude in Political Science

Abigale Goffinet of Greenwood Village, a graduate of Littleton High School, has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude in Art and Art History

Rachel Gunders of Cherry Hills Village, a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude in Mathematical Economics

Mark Jaschke of Greenwood Village, a graduate of Kent Denver School, has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Cum Laude in Astronomy/Physics