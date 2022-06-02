The Centennial Institute, Colorado Christian University’s public policy think tank, will host its annual Western Conservative Summit on June 3-4

The Summit, held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, will gather leading conservative voices in America. This year’s theme “Time to Saddle Up and Ride” strives to inspire, educate, and motivate Americans to boldly advance a conservative agenda in their communities.

“The Western Conservative faces unique issues and has an important perspective to bring to the national conservative movement,” said Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute. “In addition to hosting nationally renowned speakers, we will be addressing critical issues like election integrity, sanctity of life, energy independence, strengthening our border, and protecting the second amendment, among others. It’s time for Western Conservatives to mount their horses and ride directly toward our nation’s problems!”

“The purpose of this summit is to motivate those conservative activists who are in the trenches, to convene and network together, and to educate on key issues, both equipping volunteers as well as training a new younger generation of conservatives. 2022 is a time for boldness not silence, courage and not passivity. As our nation stands at a crossroads, it is time to ‘saddle up and ride’ to advance faith, family and ordered liberty for our present and for our future,” said Colorado Christian University President, Dr. Donald Sweeting.

Speakers include former White House Press Secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, syndicated columnist Cal Thomas and Representative Lauren Boebert, author Matt Walsh and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, among others. Attendees will also be able to participate in special workshops on various public policy and cultural subjects.

This year marks the 13th consecutive summit hosted by CCU. Since 2010, the Western Conservative Summit has established itself as one of the largest annual gatherings of conservatives in the Western United States, boldly proclaiming Faith, Family, and Freedom and seeking to renew the spirit of 1776.

For more information, visit WesternConservativeSummit.com