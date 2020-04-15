The benefits of partnering with a kitchen designer

SUBMITTED BY BKC KITCHEN AND BATH

Your kitchen is the heart of your home – a place not only for cooking but also for relaxation, entertainment and quality family time. When it comes to renovating this special place, it’s important to put time and care into the design to achieve the best results. Partner with a professional kitchen designer to help you accomplish your goals.

Perspective

Kitchen remodeling is more than replacing cabinet doors or adding a fresh coat of paint. Good design involves critical decisions about layout, styles, materials and modifications. A professional kitchen designer has the expertise to coordinate these components. They will refer you to contractors, help you pick out products and create a stylish, cohesive design that is unique to your space.

Regardless of the size of your kitchen, orchestrating a remodel can be challenging. Having an expert by your side who not only understands your needs in a practical sense but also shares enthusiasm for your project is invaluable.

Guidance

Consultation with a kitchen designer is a time to discuss your project, share ideas and evaluate cabinet options. With your budget and timeline in mind, your designer can help narrow down preferences and clarify in which direction to proceed.

Good design is not just about style and aesthetics. The ergonomic qualities of the space are equally important. For example, having smart storage solutions and an efficient work-triangle are essential points in any kitchen design. Your designer will help configure the best options to meet your needs.

Commitment

Throughout the planning process, your kitchen designer will work closely with you to ensure all points of concern are addressed and that you are 100% satisfied before details are finalized. Beyond that, they will communicate with your contractor, ensure quality installation of your cabinets and follow through with any outstanding items.

Kitchen renovation is a complex undertaking. Partnering with a professional kitchen designer is essential. From the initial planning process through completion, your designer will listen to your ideas, offer suggestions and navigate challenges. Most importantly, they will make sure your kitchen project is a success.

