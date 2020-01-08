A Convergence of Colorado style, culture and tradition

PHOTOS AND STORY BY STEFAN KRUSZE

As evening fell ending a spring like day on what was presumably the first day of winter on December the 21st, the 64th Denver Debutante Ball blossomed with fashionable style and celebration. The annual ball and celebration at the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa marks the end of the year’s social events calendar and ushers in time honored traditions and celebrations that span generations. This year’s celebration included special moments when a few grandparents greeted and received their granddaughters making their debut, when Madeleine Hunt was warmly welcomed by her Grandparents Philip and Nancy Anschutz and Alexandra Mayer was welcomed by her Grandmother Jan Mayer in the receiving line. With the many special moments of families and friends coming together to celebrate and welcome many accomplished young women, the 64th Denver Debutante Ball continues time honored traditions that parallel other Grand Continental Celebrations world wide.