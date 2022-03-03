Symptoms Are Not Reliable Sources for Choosing Vitamins! (Part 1 of 2)

[Addendum to “Symptoms Are The Messengers, Not The Disease!” Part 1-4]

Today some people are self-treating by taking over-the-counter or online purchased vitamins and other food supplements. However, these supplements are selected based upon their symptoms. In other words, because a sales person, book or online search says this supplement is good for that symptom.

Whether any initial improvement is experienced or not, in due time they are searching for different supplements to help them because either… 1) their symptom did not improve, 2) did not improve 100%, 3) improved at first, but then reverted back to where they were originally OR 4) got worse.

One of the reasons for the above unwanted results is the title and purpose of this article and all other reasons are in my article titled, “Taking Vitamins or Nutritional Drugs?” (The Villager 05/27/21, P.11)

Now that you know the unwanted results from choosing to self-treat by guessing instead of testing for the cause of your symptoms, I would like to share four of the most important reasons why “symptoms are not reliable sources for choosing your vitamins.”

By doing so, I am also answering the last of the 10 questions outlined in Part 1 of my 4-Part article series titled, “Symptoms Are the Messengers, Not the Disease!” Refer to The Villager: Part 1 (01/27/22, Pg.10); Part 2 (02/03/22, Pg.14); Part 3 (02/10/22, Pg.20); and Part 4 (01/24/22, Pg. 14).

QUESTION 10: “Why Symptoms are not reliable sources for choosing vitamins and other nutritional supplements?”

WHY AN ADDENDUM? Because the answer to question #10 is a “symptom–related” Nutrition Fact. However, the answer is not related to the fact that symptoms are a biological system of communication from your cells to your Brain to motivate you to take two action steps.

In other words, as essential as it is to understand what your symptoms are communicating to you (hence Part 1 to 4), how you correctly use that knowledge is another subject altogether (hence this 2-Part addendum).

There are four parts to answering Question #10, that can be summed up in this fact, “Health complications occur when using symptoms as the sole source for selecting supplements.”

ANSWER 1 of 4 TO QUESTION 10 – TOO MUCH OR TOO LITTLE: Complications occur when you are “Guessing” based on symptoms, instead of “Testing” your biochemistry for the exact nutrients your body requires to heal itself. In other words, guessing causes you to take too little or too much of certain nutrients, which then leads to more nutritional deficiencies/excesses (Stage #1) and toxicity (Stage #2), which causes more biochemical imbalances (Stage #3), and then more organ/gland dysfunctions (Stage #4), and in time, contributes to developing diseases (Stage #5) in the organs and glands experiencing Stages #1 to #4.

TAKING AN IRON SUPPLEMENT? For example, guessing can lead to taking an iron supplement when your body does not need it. When you take an iron supplement, your sodium goes up, magnesium goes down, calcium goes down, potassium goes up, and so on; i.e., a chain reaction occurs that affects the levels of other minerals and vitamins.

In this example, complications from the above adverse effects occurred because you did not need iron, whether the iron you took was a whole food supplement or a “nutritional drug,” though the latter is much worse.

Though I used iron as an example, this chain reaction occurs each time you take any vitamin, mineral or other food supplement. Therefore, the solution to avoid being unaware and giving your body something that it does not need, is simply testing your biochemistry for the nutrients your body actually needs.

There are four parts to answer Question 10. The other three will be discussed in Part 2 of this 2-Part article addendum.

FOR HELP no matter where you live and for copies of referenced past articles, please call me at 940-761-4045 or email: Villager@AdvancedClinicalNutrition.com. First Consultation Free!

Dr. Smith is the owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Tx, with clients residing in 37 U.S. states and seven international countries. Since opening her business, she has continued to hold a successful track record of over 90% in helping her clients improve their health.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.