Supreme Court announces Presiding Disciplinary Judge vacancy 

The Supreme Court Attorney Regulation Advisory Committee has opened the application period for candidates for the position of Presiding Disciplinary Judge. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Hon. William R. Lucero. The vacancy will occur on May 31, 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The application form may be found at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.

Completed applications must be e-mailed no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022. Late applications will not be considered.

The Attorney Regulation Advisory Committee has formed a subcommittee to interview candidates and select nominees for appointment by the Supreme Court to the position of Presiding Disciplinary Judge. Applicants will be notified of interview dates and times upon selection by the subcommittee. Finalists will be interviewed by the Supreme Court, which intends to appoint a new presiding disciplinary judge by April 15, 2022.

The members of the subcommittee are: Alec Rothrock, Dick Reeve, Steve Jacobson, Nancy L. Cohen, Sarah Myers, Melinda Harper, Lisa Pearce and Carolyn Love. Any questions about the application process should be directed to committee Chair David Stark at david.stark@faegredrinker.com.