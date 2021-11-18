State Sen. Paul Lundeen explains how GOP hopes to win back seats

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

At their regular monthly meeting at Maggiano’s DTC on Wednesday, November 3, Republican Party Whip State Senator Paul Lundeen told members of the Arapahoe County Republican Breakfast Club that their party will take back the state Senate in 2022 by focusing on three key issues that Republicans are better equipped to address than their Democratic counterparts:

We caught up with newly elected City Council Members Danielle Jurinsky (left) and Dustin Zvonek (center) from Aurora and Robyn Carnes (right) from Centennial.

Photos by Freda Miklin

Making life more affordable in Colorado;

Making Coloradans feel safer in their communities;

Giving back to parents the authority to match their responsibility to direct the education and upbringing of their children.

Lundeen noted that every member of the general assembly has the right to introduce five bills during a legislative session and that in his role as the GOP whip, he got senate Republicans to promise to reserve two of their bills in the 2022 session to propose laws that deliver the message contained in those three issues.

Paul Lundeen posed with Lauren Son and James Ruehmann, Cherry Creek High School sophomores. James recently formed the Creek Teenage Republicans club at school and Lauren is a member.

Lundeen talked about the recent win by Virginia Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, who focused on parents’ right to direct the education of their children. He pointed out that the Douglas County School Board had become more conservative in the November 2 election while candidates supported by the teachers’ unions had won election in Denver and Jefferson Counties. Although he did not mention it, candidates for the Littleton Public Schools Board of Education and the Cherry Creek Schools Board of Education who enjoyed union support also won election.

Lundeen continued, saying that the “midterm snapback, which is an historical reality in America, is beginning to happen. That’s a little bit of a tailwind. President Biden can expect to lose a little bit of ground in 2022. But Joe Biden is doing everything he can to take that little tailwind and turn it into a zephyr, perhaps a jet stream by the time we get to November 2022… The basic aspects of life in America are being disrupted by the fact that this administration would prefer to be insular and would prefer to pursue what I would describe as sort of an orthodoxy with a religious fervor of global climate change by oppressing the economy and the people of America.” He also pointed out that supply chain issues will be blamed on the Democrats.

Kevin Edling is a 32-year veteran of the United States Air Force National Guard and was a police officer in Denver for 26 years. He said that he is running for Arapahoe County Sheriff in 2022 because, “I have learned firsthand that local politics and bad policy is crippling law enforcement.” He believes in “common sense policing, to serve and protect with respect.”

In response to a question, the senator described Proposition 119, which sought to raise nearly $138 million from new taxes on retail marijuana and take $20 million from the school land trust annually to fund broadly defined tutoring and enrichment programs chosen by parents around the state, as a program that “would have given parents an educational voucher to spend on behalf of their children.” He noted that there were conservatives on both sides of that issue. It failed 54% to 46%.

Gail Piper was just elected president of the Colorado Federation of Republican Women. Photos by Freda Miklin

Lundeen complimented the Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission for its work, including over 40 public meetings, that will result in much fairer maps than were previously drawn by the party that had control in the general assembly, which, this year, would have been Democrats. The redistricting of state House and Senate districts, he said, though not yet final, will make some districts presently held by Democrats “more competitive than they have ever been before.” To help win those back, the GOP is looking for the best possible candidates, especially if they are female or minorities, he reported. The party is also using digital data to target most likely voters.

Neal Davidson (left), who fell just short of being elected to the Centennial City Council, is pictured here with his wife Fran, Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko and Centennial Council Member Mike Sutherland. Piko and Sutherland were elected to a second term unopposed on November 2.

Lundeen told the Republican faithful that the GOP will be successful in winning back the state Senate, “because the Democrats’ position is that we are not treating those people in jail right. Those criminals, we should relabel them as victims.” He explained, “That is part of the policy conversation going on at the state capitol today.”

