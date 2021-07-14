St. Mary’s Academy wins 3A State Golf Championship

Pictured left to right: Reese Brown, Maddy Bante, Natalie Tatar, and Mallory Hopper

St. Mary’s Academy won the 3A State Golf Championship June 22 by 45 strokes over runner-up Vail Mountain in the two-round tournament in Pueblo, CO, capping an undefeated season for the Wildcats with a first ever state golf title. They posted an overall score of 468, with a first day round of 231 and second day round of 237.

On the individual leaderboard, freshman Maddy Bante won 2nd Place, with a two-day score of 145, two strokes behind Jefferson Academy’s Aubri Braecklein, and junior Natalie Tatar took 3rd Place with a two-day score of 154. Junior Mallory Hopper tied for 11th Place with a combined score of 169. The SMA team was rounded out by freshman Reese Brown, who tied in the number 57 position with a combined score of 217.

Maddy Bante shot the lowest round of the day June 21 with a 71, leading the pack into today’s final round.

The team donned different uniforms yesterday, bearing pink ribbons and pink Wildcat logos, in honor of Coach Wolta Blackstone, who is going through her third battle against breast cancer.

The Wildcats maintained high margins over their nearest competitors all season, winning the 3A Regional Championship by 46 strokes over Faith Christian on June 7 and the Metro League Conference Championship by 31 shots over Colorado Academy on June 3.

In Metro League awards announced last week, Maddy Bante, Natalie Tatar and Mallory Hopper were named to the Metro League All Conference First Team, filling three of the four spots, and Reese Brown was named to the Metro League All Conference Honorable Mention Team. Coach Wolta Blackstone was named Coach of the Year. The coaching staff also includes Russell McFall, SMA teacher at the High School.

