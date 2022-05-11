South Metro Fire Rescue board election results

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENT REPORTER

Although results are not yet official for the May 3, 2022 election of three directors of the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Protection District of Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson Counties (SMFR), the totals on the election judges’ abstract appear to be decisive.



Kevin Leung is new to the SMFR board, having previously served as a director of the Douglas County School Board.

Rich Sokol is returning to serve the SMFR board, having previously done so from 2010 to 2020.

William H. (Bill) Shriver.jpg: Bill Shriver has served on the SMFR board since 2012.

In Director District Two, Richard Sokol was elected with 2,703 votes, which is twice that of the second-place finisher, incumbent Hank Eng. In Director District Six, Kevin Leung won with 4,295 votes, besting incumbent Alison Rausch, appointed in 2020, by a 77% margin. In Director District Seven, incumbent William H. Shriver received 3,948 votes, more than double the number of his only challenger, Amber L. Misgen.

This election was conducted entirely by mail. Although some 500,000 people live in SMFR, including those who are under 18 years old, all registered voters were sent ballots and 18,730 votes were cast, representing just under 4% of the total population.

SMFR board terms are usually four years, but the three newly elected directors will serve for three years as the district transitions from having its elections in even-numbered years to odd-numbered years. The change was made by state law to ease the burden on election officials in even-numbered years when elections are held for President and the Congress. There are no term limits for SMFR board members.

