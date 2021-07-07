South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association Hosts Silent Auction

Benefit Rebuilding Together Metro Denver Event raises $5,500 for local charity that provides repair services for homeowners in need throughout metro Denver

The South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association (SMDRA) and its Charities and Community Involvement Committee (CCIC) held a Charity Silent Auction on Friday, June 18, 2021, to benefit Rebuilding Together Metro Denver (RTMD), a leading provider of repair services for homeowners in need throughout the seven-county metro area. A check for $5,500 was presented to RTMD representatives during SMDRA’s weekly marketing meeting at the association’s headquarters in Centennial.

“The South Metro Denver Realtor Association has once again shown its dedication to helping the less fortunate in the metro Denver area and this generous donation will help tremendously with our efforts throughout the region,” said Jodie Liddy, Executive Director of RTMD. “I wish to thank SMDRA’s members, support staff and members of the Charities and Community Involvement Committee for their time and effort. The real estate business is booming, but SMDRA’s caring members still find time to help those in need.”

“We work diligently to support a variety of charitable organizations in the metro Denver area and we are pleased once again to help RTMD,” said Kelsey McMaster, Chairperson of SMDRA’s Charities and Community Involvement Committee. “Over the past 22 years, RTMD has helped low-income homeowners with free critical health and safety repairs. The charity’s goal is to provide safe and healthy homes in metro Denver’s communities while helping aging adults, veterans and those with disabilities maintain home ownership and age-in-place. It’s truly a distinct pleasure to lend them a helping hand.”

RTMD believes that everyone deserves a safe and healthy home and it helps transform the lives of low income homeowners and revitalizes communities. The nonprofit addresses what might be tragic outcomes by providing home repairs so these homeowners may continue to live in safe and healthy homes. Through home repairs and modifications, they prevent falls, perform energy upgrades and make safer and healthier homes.

For more information and to make a donation or volunteer your services, please visit www.rebuildingdenver.org.