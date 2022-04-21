Sheriff to swear in new therapy puppy ‘Zeke’

Two canine siblings are now serving as therapy dogs for Littleton Public Schools. Zeke, a 4-month-old black Labrador Retriever is the sibling of Rex, our school therapy dog who is a year old. The two dogs have the same parents (dam & sire), but Zeke comes from a different litter. The pup is the newest member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and will be officially sworn in by Sheriff Tyler Brown.

Zeke and his handler, School Resource Officer Deputy Travis Jones, are assigned to Newton Middle School in Littleton. The pair will work with all students, including those with special needs. The dog will also help comfort students in crisis or times of stress and help those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

“I’m excited to be a part of the SRO Therapy Dog K9 Program. Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to spend significant time with Rex, and I’ve seen the amazing and positive work he does. I look forward to working with Zeke in this same program and building on the foundation Rex has created,” says Deputy Travis Jones.

Over the next year, Zeke will train in basic obedience, then he’ll attend an American Kennel Club (A.K.C.) good citizen and intensive class to become a therapy dog. “The program we implemented a year ago with Rex at Littleton Public Schools has proven to be a huge success and we’re so proud of the partnership we created with the LPS School District,” says Sheriff Tyler Brown. “I have no doubt the kids at Newton will love Zeke and he’ll touch lives in a very positive way.”

Deputy Jones has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and assigned to the SRO unit for 2 years. He also teaches classes on internet safety, social media, peer pressure, bullying, interpersonal conflict and the dangers of drugs. He’s looking forward to incorporating Zeke into many new and exciting programs for LPS schools.