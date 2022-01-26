Shannon Dionese named executive director for Ascent Living Communities’ Carillon at Belleview Station

Ascent Living Communities has named Shannon Arwood Dionese, ALA, as executive director for its Carillon at Belleview Station senior living community just west of I-25 and Belleview at 4855 Niagara Street. Dionese joins Carillon after spending the previous three years serving as executive director of Brookdale senior communities in the Denver metro area.

A native of Seattle, WA, and graduate of the University of Montana with a degree in Psychology, Dionese also brings more than two decades of hospitality industry experience – from guest relations to operations, finance and management – to her role with Carillon.

“I could not be more excited to join an outstanding group of local professionals who have proven their expertise and remain fully committed to raising the bar in senior living for aging Colorado residents,” said Dionese. “I’m eager to bring my energy, passion and experience to our staff, residents and the families who look to us to help elevate the senior living experience for their loved ones.”

She will oversee a staff of 82 professionals dedicated to serving the 135 residents of Carillon at Belleview Station living in 46 independent residences, 73 assisted living and 16 memory care suites.

“Tapping into her solid foundation in hospitality, Shannon has quickly earned a sound reputation in our local senior living community as well with her proven accountability, trust and integrity,” said ALC Founder and Principal Susie Finley. “We know that she brings a collaborative approach to Carillon as she strives to find a way to say yes to our residents and help them continue to thrive in the appropriate lifestyle and living environment they deserve. We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to welcome Shannon to our family.”

Carillon at Belleview Station is one of three Denver-area senior-living communities developed and/or operated by Colorado owners Tom and Susie Finley including Village at Belmar, located at the intersection of Alameda and Wadsworth in Lakewood, and Hilltop Reserve, a 320,000- square-foot community with more than 200 independent and assisted living residences and memory care suites. It is scheduled to open in late January at the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Holly St in Denver.

In a to the strength of its on-site management, ALC communities are comprised of a comprehensive team of experienced and highly respected healthcare and life enrichment professionals, as well as a culinary staff and business professionals.

About Ascent Living Communities

Ascent Living Communities (ALC) is a Colorado-based senior living owner and operator with a focus on the comfort, wellbeing, and desire for independent living and a full life for its residents. ALC’s senior living communities transform high hospitality into warm, inviting places to call home. Its founders’ 40-plus years of combined professional backgrounds serve as a strong foundation from which to build on and improve the lives of seniors and their families by combining their expertise in senior living and personal experience as family members to cultivate senior living communities that instill trust, confidence, and comfort.