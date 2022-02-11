Sen. Ginal introduces bill to prevent catalytic converter thefts 

Senator Joann Ginal

Senator Joann Ginal (D-Fort Collins) introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at cracking down on stolen catalytic converters in Colorado.

The bill, SB22-009, seeks to cut down on the spiking number of catalytic converter thefts across Colorado by making it illegal to install, sell, or advertise a used, recycled, or salvaged catalytic converter without first meeting certain requirements.

“Catalytic converter theft has become a serious problem in Colorado and throughout our nation, and we must take steps to address it,” said Sen. Ginal. “This sharp increase in thefts harms hard working Coloradans and makes their cars inoperable, which means they can’t carry out everyday tasks like getting to work or school because of the high cost of replacement or availability. This bill seeks to alleviate this problem while reducing crime rates in our communities.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts nationwide have more than quadrupled recently, from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020.