seeking support

Politics / By / September 24, 2021
Aurora City Council candidates campaigned at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club recently. Seeking support were the duo candidates, Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek. Both are running as at-large members for city council. Turning out to support the candidates (left to right) were term-limited Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, immediate past HEB president Steve Hungerford, resident Myron Spainer, Jurinsky, Zvonek, Air Force Colonel Dave Gruber, and incumbent Ward VI council member Francoise Bergan. Gerber is not seeking re-election and Bergan will be serving two more years in office.