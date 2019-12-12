Resident Artist Susan Cooper’s art is displayed at the CHV Village Center

Renowned CHV resident artist Susan Cooper posed in front of a large triptych on display in the main lobby of the CHV Village Center.

The new Cherry Hills Village city hall building was the sight of an artist’s reception in honor of internationally renowned artist and local resident Susan Cooper and her collection entitled, “A View From the Village.” The collection was inspired by

Cooper’s life as a resident artist in CHV.

The event was held on Dec. 4, hosted by the CHV Art Commission. The commission’s members are Ann Polumbus, chair, Dave Schmidt, vice-chair, Gay Warren, Elaine Asarch, Kathie Finger, Alison Lynch, and

Pamela Hall, many of whom were present.

This windscreen Cooper designed is on display at the Belleview Light Station.

Chair Polumbus told the 50 people gathered from CHV and the surrounding area that the city usually gets its art on loan and that this was its first indoor art show. Commissioner Alison Lynch introduced Cooper, who talked about the exhibit as a combination of civics and culture coming together. Regarding the pieces being shown, she explained, “Perspective is a recurrent theme in my work. Perspective in life needs to be adjusted from time to time.”

Cooper explained that the large triptych hanging in the main lobby at the CHV Village Center contained three different perspectives, coming from the left, right, and center.

Susan Cooper’s images called “Life Cycle” are on display outside the CHV city council chamber.

The multi-piece display on the wall outside the city council chamber is called “Life Cycle.” It is comprised of images from infancy to childhood to maturity to old age.

The most unique piece of the collection is a neon green plexiglass abstract that contains an accurate map of CHV in the background and is overlaid with the buildings of the city’s Village Center.

This abstract contains a map of CHV with the buildings of its Village Center overlaid on it. Cooper created it specifically for this show.

Susan Cooper is an internationally-renowned artist who has largely focused on civic art. In addition to two 14 feet by 8 feet oil-on-wood murals on permanent display in the rotunda of the City and County of Denver and a 36 feet by 32 feet by 20 feet steel and copper installation on the outside wall of the Aurora Police Department district one building, she has pieces in the Claremont, CA city hall, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and at colleges in Pueblo and Durango, CO. Many have seen her colorful public art at 13 different RTD Light Rail stations, including the Belleview, Orchard, Arapahoe, and Lincoln Stations. Cooper’s work has been shown around the world, including recently in Poland.

