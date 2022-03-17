Republican Erik Aadland fails to qualify for CD7 primary by petition

BY FREDA MIKLIN

Erik Aadland hopes to run for retiring CD7 Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s seat in November

When Republican military veteran and oil and natural gas industry project manager Erik Aadland came on the scene last year, he told people he hoped to run for the United States Senate against incumbent Democratic Senator Michael Bennet in November 2022. In December, after U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced he would not seek re-election, Aadland, after taking into account the new redistricted CD7, announced he would seek that seat instead, thereby avoiding a crowded field for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. There are currently at least seven candidates, and possibly eight, seeking that nomination.

Under Colorado law, a person seeking to run in either the Democratic or Republican primary for a seat in the Congress can get there one of two ways. The candidate must collect and submit 1,500 valid signatures on petitions from registered voters in his or her congressional district, or, get at least 30% of the votes cast at their party’s congressional district assembly, which, in the case of Republicans in CD7, will be held on April 8, the day before both parties’ state assemblies.

Aadland chose to try to get on the ballot via the petition route and submitted 1,973 signatures from CD7 Republican voters to the Secretary of State’s office on February 22. On March 14, the day before the deadline for submitting petitions, Aadland was advised by the Secretary of State’s office that 519 of the signatures he submitted had been rejected, leaving him 46 votes shy of the 1,500 that were required to get on the ballot. Although he could have challenged the finding by the Secretary of State’s office in court, Aadland instead chose to pivot and seek a spot on the Republican primary ballot via the assembly route. He said, “I will be participating in the Congressional District assembly on April 8th. I have always been a grassroots candidate. This is my opportunity to seal my approval with the delegates and show that I am the candidate best equipped to win this congressional seat.”

In addition to Aadland, Republicans Carl Andersen, Brad Dempsey, Michael Famolare and Tim Reichert have also announced that they will try to get on the Republican primary ballot for CD7 via the petition route. As of this writing, Andersen and Reichert have submitted their petitions, but the Secretary of State has not issued a determination of sufficiency or insufficiency. Famolare and Dempsey still have a few hours to get their petitions turned in. Trump supporter and administrative assistant Laurel Imer is also a candidate for the Republican nomination for CD7 and has been endorsed by State Rep. Dave Williams and former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo. She also plans to try to get at least 30% of the votes cast at the CD7 assembly on April 8. Imer ran against Democrat Monica Duran for state House district 24 in 2020 and was defeated 64% to 36%.

According to his website, “Erik Aadland was born into an Army family as the son of Major General (Ret) Anders and Sandra Aadland. Moving over 21 times, Erik graduated from High School in Heidelberg, Germany, then went on to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Graduating in 2002 not long after 9/11, Erik was commissioned an Army officer and went on to serve with combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, during which he received two Bronze Stars (one for valor). Aadland left the Army as a Captain in 2011 to pursue a career in the Oil and Natural Gas industry, which culminated as a Project Manager managing the onshore construction of the Leviathan Project in Dor, Israel. After leaving his company in 2020, Erik finished his Master’s degree from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Depth Psychology and chose to dedicate himself to the political arena.”

On the Democratic side, state Senator Brittany Pettersen is expected to win the nomination of her party for CD7. She has been endorsed by outgoing Rep. Perlmutter.

