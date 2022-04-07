Redstone Bank; Stronger than ever…

“The last two years have brought challenges to the banking industry I have not seen in my 40 years of banking” said Ryan Johnson, Redstone President. “We certainly did not plan to open a bank when the businesses around us were closing.”

“Our timing was not what we had hoped for” said Stefan Katsampes, Littleton Branch Manager. “The pandemic closed many businesses 2 weeks after our Grand Opening. We provided full service to our current customers while helping many local businesses survive the shut-down by processing more than 125 PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans.”

Due to the work of the entire team, Redstone Bank was just named the 2021; Emerging SBA Lender of the Year from B:Side Capital, a mission-based non-profit small business lender.

Redstone Bank was founded in 2008 by a group of local business owners and investors who banded together to open a Community Bank for personal and business needs. The first branch was opened in Centennial at the intersection of Arapahoe and Parker Road. Redstone Bank was excited to open its second location in downtown Littleton, February of 2020, and plans to open a third location in Parker in 2023.

“We are excited to be in downtown Littleton, everyone has been very welcoming” said Katsampes. “We have created a Community Advisory Board that will help us identify and support underserved individuals and businesses in our community.” Redstone sponsored Western Welcome Week in 2021 and is hoping to be more involved this year with Community Events while continuing to work with the Littleton Business Chamber and Historic Downtown Littleton Merchants Association, Littleton Rotary, Elks Lodge #1650, and the Optimist Club.

“Redstone wants to be your local Community Bank, a place where everyone is welcome,” said Johnson. “Stop by, have a cup of coffee and visit with us.”