Probiotics Do Not Correct The Cause For Why You Take Them (Dysbiosis)!

Through the work of Elie Metchnikoff, Father of Cellular Immunology (1845-1916), Probiotics have been around for at least 100 years. However, its popularity is more recent.

PROBIOTICS are live microorganisms of friendly bacteria (or Flora) taken in supplement form to combat DYSBIOSIS. To understand Dysbiosis, you must first understand Eubiosis.

EUBIOSIS is the state of sufficient intestinal Flora, i.e., friendly intestinal bacteria produced in the small and large intestines for many health benefits, such as angiogenesis (development of new blood vessels). Some food preparations, such as fried vs. steamed, and certain fast foods can inhibit the growth of friendly Flora.

Flora also has an important role in the management of intestinal debris, especially in the large intestines. This debris consists of metabolic waste, food particles, parasites (germs and worms), toxins and any substance the body moves through the large intestines to exit the body. Substances that if remaining in the body could cause infection, organ deterioration, inflammation (pain), etc. Friendly bacterium (Flora) also helps prevent the viruses, yeast, harmful bacteria, and other toxins from damaging the intestines on their way out.

LEAKY GUT SYNDROME: Flora also maintains the mucosal barrier integrity. Like soldiers’ shoulder-to-shoulder form a barrier of defense, Flora lines the intestinal wall to prevent the above debris from breaking through it and infecting the whole body. The term, for when this breakthrough occurs, is “Leaky Gut Syndrome.”

DYSBIOSIS, then, is the lack of Eubiosis. Drugs, such as antibiotics, tetracyclines, steroids, and cortisones (prescribed or over-the-counter), to name a few, damage the small and large intestines’ ability to produce their own friendly bacteria (Flora). In this state, parasites are not neutralized and then removed, but multiply within the intestines causing more damage, as well as permeate the intestinal wall (Leaky Gut), developing infestations throughout the body.

Dysbiosis is a core cause in the development of Immune Diseases and Disorders, such as Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Celiac Disease, and all other Auto-Immune Diseases, as well as Candida (Yeast/Fungal Overgrowth), Skin conditions, etc.

PROBLEMS WITH PROBIOTIC SUPPLEMENTS – [1] People take Probiotics to combat the harmful effects of Dysbiosis. However, Probiotics do not correct the cause of Dysbiosis because Probiotics cannot heal the intestines so it can grow its own Flora. [2] So, Probiotics provide limited and temporary help, but only when taken. (And even that is dependent upon knowing which brands actually work; many sold directly to the public are ineffective.)

Yes, friendly bacteria (Flora) are essential to Health. However, who wants to commit to taking Probiotics daily, forever, to maintain their limited benefits, which are void the moment you stop taking them? Not me!

SOLUTION TO DYSBIOSIS – I’d rather correct the cause and I did! So, the real solution is to correct Dysbiosis by providing the specific nutrients the intestines need to heal themselves, so they can grow their own friendly bacteria (Flora), again. And, at the same time, save all that money and time taking Probiotic supplements. To be clear, these nutrients are not the same as those provided to improve intestinal function; the fact is, they are three specific herbs when consumed in a specific manner (or protocol) provide the nutrients to accomplish this goal.

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.