Pre-Conception to Perfect Pregnancy & Solutions to Infertility & Post-Partum (Part 2 of 2)!

As I shared in Part 1, a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Lab Reports from testing a couple’s biochemistry is essential to design their “individualized pre-conception” dietary and nutritional supplement program, and then once pregnant, to design the mother’s “individualized pre-natal, post-natal and post-partum” programs to maintain nutrient sufficiency and remove toxins, in order to get pregnant, stay pregnant, develop a healthy baby without compromising the mother’s health, and have the greatest potential to prevent unhealthy pregnancy, delivery and post-partum symptoms and conditions.

MORNING SICKNESS: Its innate purpose is to remove any substance that is harmful to the developing fetus. Its frequency (more, less or none) is in direct proportion to how well the mother adheres to her pre-conception program, which is also designed to reduce her toxic-load. Toxicity is also a contributing factor in miscarriages and infertility.

FOOD CRAVINGS: Your ability to maintain sufficient nutrient levels during pregnancy is what determines whether you experience food cravings or not. You can be insufficient to deficient in many nutrients without knowing it, except through Clinical Nutrition testing. However, when the body is in a desperate, nutritional-deficient state in one (or more) nutrients, it will communicate this by giving you a food craving. Though diet will not correct a “clinical” deficiency of the nutrient, it will at least remove the immediate, desperate need.

Therefore, it is prudent when cravings occur, whether pregnant or not, to obtain a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of your nutritional biochemistry to prevent the consequences of nutrient deficiencies, which is disease, and in pregnancy, there is also pregnancy, delivery and/or post-partum complications.

Unfortunately, many people misinterpret the craving. For examples, Craving Sweets is not a request for refined sugar products, but wholesome carbohydrates – fruits, vegetables and starches. A Salt Craving is a deficiency in pure Sodium-rich foods, not a craving for salted junk food that contains the salty-flavor of a toxic chemical called, Sodium Chloride.

EVIDENCE IS IN THE HEALTH OF THE CHILDREN: After birth, a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Lab Reports from testing the mother’s biochemistry will identify the nutrients depleted through the rigors of labor and delivery and give her an opportunity to restore nutrient sufficiency (aka health).

If nutrient sufficiency is not restored, then the severity of her post-partum deficiencies will not only determine the severity of her post-partum symptoms, but she will go into each subsequent pregnancy in a more nutrient-depleted state than the previous pregnancy, and, over time, develop multiple “clinical” deficiencies in the process.

Evidence of this may observed in the health of the children, where the first child will be the healthiest, and the health of each subsequent child is less by degrees than the child born before them.

I have also observed evidence of this 3-5 years after a woman stops having children, a time when many report that they feel like they are “falling apart,” mentally and physically.

This is because without clinical nutrition support, it takes a few years for the body to recover (as much it can) from one pregnancy and much more, from a state of ongoing pregnancies, and then it is like, the dust settles, and it becomes evident by the severity and multiplicity of symptoms from head to feet, just how nutritionally-depleted their body is.

COMPARING PREGNANCY EXPERIENCES: My clients report less morning sickness, shorter delivery time, less painful delivery, minimal to no unhealthy pre-natal and/or post-partum symptoms, to name a few, whenever they compare their experiences with family and friends who have not received Clinical Nutrition support before, during and after their pregnancies.

These reports also applied to women who were referred to me after they became pregnant, with the ones who had received Clinical Nutrition support from pre-conception having the most favorable reports.

All women go through symptoms related to their body changing and adapting to being pregnant, like more urination. However, clients, who consistently adhered to their individualized pre-conception, pre-natal and post-natal programs, based on testing their biochemistry, have the greatest potential to avoid experiencing symptoms related to nutrient deficiencies and biochemical imbalances, like food cravings, swelling, and other unhealthy pre-natal and/or post-partum symptoms.

It was the same for me. I home-birthed my son, had minimal morning sickness, gained only the amount of weight of my son, had no food cravings, and was in labor only three hours. And the only post-partum symptom I had was an over-whelming joy and awe at the birth of this precious little human being, my son, Matthew.

NUTRITION FACT #16: THE SOLUTION TO INFERTILITY, MISCARRIAGES AS WELL AS THE KEY TO PREFECT PREGNANCIES AND HEALTHY POST-PARTUM IS CLINICAL NUTRITION.

Call me for a FREE Initial Consultation for help with the above!

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioener