Pre-Conception to Perfect Pregnancy & Solutions to Infertility & Post-Partum (Part 1 of 2)!

This article is the result of a recent suicide of the relative of a dear friend of mine, just weeks after giving birth, and the cause…post-partum depression.

To fully understand the cause of this tragedy and how it could have been prevented, along with preventing the many pre- and post- health challenges related to giving birth today, I want to share what I have discovered that is being over-looked, starting from 1) miscarriages and infertility, 2) pre-conception to pregnancy to delivery to post-partum, and 3) then women’s health issues that may surface years after delivery, especially for women who have had multiple births.

LITTLE HOPE TO BABIES AND MORE BABIES: Since opening my business in November, 1981, I have successfully helped clients with all of the above. One couple diagnosed with infertility was told by five different OB/GYN physicians that they would never have children, yet after providing Clinical Nutrition Testing and Therapy for both the mother and father to be, they had three healthy children. Another couple, had three miscarriages before being referred to me, and now they have two healthy children.

WHAT WAS BEING OVER-LOOKED is a his-and-hers Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Laboratory Reports from testing their individual biochemistry to 1) identify and then 2) correct their nutritional deficiencies/excesses, toxicity, biochemical imbalances and organ or gland dysfunctions, so 3) their bodies could be biochemically healthy at conception. (Refer to my article, “5 Stages to Health and Disease,” The Villager 09/09/21, P5, which applies to the cause of all health challenges, even those pregnancy-related.)

Then once pregnant, the mother continues with Trimester retesting to identify the “individualized pre-natal” dietary and nutritional supplement programs required to meet the changing needs of both mother and child, as well as what is needed for delivery and to prevent post-partum health challenges.

ROOT CAUSES OF COMPLICATIONS in getting pregnant, as well as during pregnancy, labor, delivery and post-partum, that are not inherited- or accident-related, are nutritional deficiencies/excesses, toxicity and biochemical imbalances, which then cause male and female organ and gland dysfunctions; the more severe these are, the more severe the symptoms.

ANOTHER OVER-LOOKED ISSUE is that of women’s health challenges that may not surface until a year or more after the birth of their first child, and becomes even more severe after multiple pregnancies.

I have mothers contacting me, who suffer from migraines, joint and muscle aches, fatigue, depression, anxiety, cognitive challenges, etc., that started surfacing from 1-5 years after the delivery of a child.

This is because true post-partum education is lacking. As indicated above, it is important that a couple’s Clinical Nutrition Analysis of their Lab Reports is nutritionally-sufficient prior to conception and that the mother maintains sufficiency during pregnancy by monitoring and correcting nutrient levels as they change each trimester.

However, what is rarely considered is that the rigor of labor and delivery depletes the mother of a myriad of nutrients within hours, so she may go into labor nutrient-sufficient, but comes out of it depleted. Therefore…

AFTER DELIVERY, a Clinical Nutrition Analysis of the Lab Reports of the mother’s biochemistry identifies the nutrients she and her baby will require for their “post-natal and/or post-partum” dietary and supplement program.

A POST-NATAL PROGRAM is designed for breast-feeding mothers to assure sufficient, nutrient-rich milk production and prevent breast duct obstructions to the milk flow. Ideally, an infant should be fed only mother’s milk for the first 12 months for two primary reasons: 1) so its digestive system can fully develop before ingestion of solid foods and 2) to allow sufficient time for the mother’s antibodies to pass through the breast to build a stronger immune system. Both are keys to preventing allergies, immune health challenges, and more!

A POST-PARTUM PROGRAM assists women in 1) replenishing their nutrient levels to fully recover from labor and delivery, 2) which also gives them the greatest potential to prevent post-partum symptoms. (The more nutrient-depleted after delivery; the more severe post-partum symptoms.)

And 3) prevents these post-delivery deficiencies from progressing to “clinical” nutritional deficiencies, and thereby, causing a myriad of new health challenges years later. Also, because the new health challenges surface years after the last pregnancy, the depleted state of their health at that time is rarely associated as the underlying cause of the state of their poor health, years later.

In Part 2 of this article, I will share 1) how evidence of the above can be seen in the state of health of the children, 2) what causes food cravings during pregnancy, 3) reports of the positive health experiences women have, who receive Clinical Nutrition support before, during and after pregnancy and 4) I will be sharing my own pregnancy experiences.

Dr. Donna Smith holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Nutrition, is a Doctor of Naturopathy (N.D.), a Board-Certified Clinical Nutritionist (C.C.N.), a Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist (C.D.N.), a Canadian-Chartered Herbalist (C.H.) and owner of ADVANCED CLINICAL NUTRITION (Est. 1981) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Information for Nutritional and Bioenergetic Education only and not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition or disease.