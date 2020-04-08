Polis tells FEMA “We’re all on the same team here”

BY FREDA MIKLIN

GOVERNMENTAL REPORTER

At a press conference on April 3, Governor Jared Polis told all Coloradans that an additional step everyone should take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a cloth mask in public, including at grocery stores and while doing other necessary shopping. He recommended that upon returning home, masks should be washed before being re-used. Polis expressed hope that this behavior will lead to a shorter period that Coloradans will have to stay at home. Later that day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement with the same recommendation. The most important behaviors to slow the spread of the virus are still social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Polis announced that state government is “doing everything we can to provide relief to Colorado families and small businesses.” All penalties and interest on state income tax have been waived through July 15, he said, “leaving $1 billion in the pockets of families and small businesses across the state for three extra months.”

He also announced a one-time 30-day extension for state and state-collected sales tax from 272 local jurisdictions. State and state-collected local sales taxes accumulated in March that would normally be due on April 20 will instead be due on May 20 with no penalty or interest due. Additionally, the governor announced that rules were being relaxed so that restaurants and bar staff can work as delivery drivers. Polis said that payment of property taxes, which are administered by the counties, normally due in April could be paid in halves, one in April, one in June. That is consistent with the announcement previously made by Arapahoe County Treasurer Sue Sandstrom.

The governor talked about the benefits available to Coloradans under the CARES Act, including the $1,200 per person (with income limitations) and $500 per child up to age 16 (without income limitations) under the Economic Recovery Individual Assistance program, the forgivable loans for small businesses under the Payroll Protection Program, and the working capital loans available under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which includes a $10,000 emergency grant that is supposed to be disbursed three days after application/approval.

COVID-19

Colorado is testing over 2,000 people daily and has the capacity to test 10,000 each day, but requires a sufficient number of re-agents and supplies to process tests. Polis said he expects the state overall to be able to administer and process 3,500 tests per day by mid-April and 5,000 per day by May 1. He reminded listeners that there is no medical treatment for the virus unless symptoms become so severe that they require hospitalization.

Later that evening, in an interview on CNN, Polis said that Colorado had “a good lead with a manufacturer for (ventilators) at a fair manufacturers’ price and they got swiped up by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), so we’re not getting them.” He described continuing efforts to acquire equipment domestically and from Taiwan, Korea, and China. In response to a question, he said that his message to the federal government was, “Either be in or be out. Either you’re buying them and you’re providing them to the states and you’re letting us know what we’re going to get and when we’re going to get them or stay out (of the market) and let us buy them….We can’t compete against our own federal government. Either work with us or don’t do anything at all….We’re all on the same team here.” So far, Colorado hospitals have had the equipment they need to treat patients.

